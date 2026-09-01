“I Got a Problem With That”: Stephen A. Smith Claims Government Took Nearly Two-Thirds of His Income Before Florida Move

When a sports broadcaster starts talking seriously about America’s tax system, the conversation can quickly become bigger than a television segment. For Stephen A. Smith, his frustration with the amount high earners lose to the government has become part of a broader political identity he is building outside sports.

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His latest comments raise a straightforward question: Is Smith simply defending his own finances, or is he laying out the economic philosophy that could eventually define a political career?

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“I lean left fiscally, because I can’t stand high taxes,” Smith said on his new show, The Culture Table. He then described the burden someone faces in his income range, pointing to nearly 40% in federal income taxes and another 13.6% from California before other obligations.

“You walking home with less than 34% of your money messing around in California. I got a problem with that. It’s similar in New York. I got a problem with that. So because of that, I speak out against liberal policies that come to take your money,” Smith said.

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For someone earning at Smith’s level, the difference is substantial. His reported annual income approaches $40 million, with roughly $21 million from ESPN, another $12 million from SiriusXM, and approximately $7 million from his independent Straight Shooter Media operation.

That income gives Stephen A. Smith an unusually personal perspective on tax policies he discusses.

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The federal top marginal income-tax rate is 37%, while California’s highest individual rate reaches 13.3%. Added together, those top rates produce a theoretical marginal rate of 50.3% before payroll taxes and other obligations. That does not mean Smith loses 50.3% of every dollar he earns. It’s because the systems use progressive brackets.

The payroll side adds another layer. Employees pay 1.45% Medicare on Wages, with an additional 0.9% Medicare tax applying above the relevant high-income threshold. Apart from that, the system includes Social Security and Net Investment Income Tax.

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That makes Smith’s broader point understandable without treating his “less than 34%” figure as a precise effective-tax calculation.

His frustration also helps explain his decision to leave the high-tax environment surrounding his previous homes. Smith sold his 6,500 square-foot property in North Caldwell, New Jersey, for $2.65 million before purchasing a $9.25 million luxury estate in Pinecrest, Florida.

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The relocation gives his argument a real-world dimension.

Stephen A. Smith is not merely criticizing California and New York taxes from a television studio. He has changed his living arrangements while building a media platform that is increasingly focused on politics.

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Why does Stephen A. Smith keep talking politics?

That platform matters because Smith has been developing a political identity alongside his broadcasting career. On ‘The Culture Table’, he has presented himself as an independent voice who doesn’t want to be confined to conventional Democratic or Republican talking points.

His tax position illustrates that approach particularly well.

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“It don’t matter who you are. If you on the right, I’m asking you questions folks on the left might want to know. If you on the left, I’m asking you questions folks on the right will want to know. Cuz I’m a registered independent,” he said.

Smith also says he “leans left fiscally,” yet he strongly opposes high taxes and policies designed to increase the burden on wealthy Americans. That puts him at odds with parts of the progressive economic agenda.

Meanwhile, it allows him to argue that political beliefs do not have to fit neatly into one party’s platform.

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The positioning also connects to Stephen A. Smith’s previously discussed interest in running for president. He has said that if he ever enters electoral politics, he would be interested in the presidency rather than beginning from scratch.

However, for now, the 2028 question remains separate from his current media career. Smith has continued using his platform to discuss politics without formally becoming a candidate, giving him room to develop his positions before making a decision.

His tax argument could become an important part of that political identity.