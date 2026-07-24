“I Got a Ticket From Rich [Paul]”: Dillon Brooks Takes Aim at LeBron James’ Playoff Misstep as He Recalls Viral Courtside Meme

If hating on LeBron James were an Olympic sport, then Dillon Brooks would gladly accept the gold medal for it. The Phoenix Suns star’s ‘villain’ status grew when he was courtside laughing at Bron during the playoffs. It became a viral meme, and it was only possible thanks to Rich Paul.

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“What’s funny is I got the ticket from Rich [Paul],” Brooks said on the Road Trippin podcast. “I asked Rich for the tickets. So, he put me, I guess, right here, and I didn’t know going in. So, I’m already preparing like I want to go and wear some ice.”

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The 30-year-old Canadian admitted he was after Game 3 tickets, eager to experience a playoff game from a different vantage point. With Rich Paul’s help, he ended up with seats to Game 4 of the second round instead, which, as it turned out, was the final game of LeBron’s career with the Lakers. Brooks also opened up about exactly what LeBron did to trigger his now-iconic villainous laugh, a moment that went on to become a viral meme.

“So, like, I guess he was talking to a fan or something. Like an LA fan, and I guess he was like, ‘I know you’re throwing shade at me.’ You know how he talks like, ‘I know you’re throwing shade at me. I know, I know, I know.’ So I’m looking at him, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s really worried about this fan right here, and you’re 3-0 right now.’ I’m just cracking up right here, and I’m telling my agent on the side, I’m like, ‘Damn, he’s really focused on the wrong s— right now.’”

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Since his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks has been beefing with LeBron James. Calling him old then, and in February, the jabs continued when he called the four-time NBA champion “overrated”. “I feel like he overrated right now. I feel like his time is coming to an end.”

Despite this, he wants his rivalry with LeBron James to continue for another year.

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“This is me saying, LeBron, come back for one more year,” Brooks said last week during the NBA 2K League. “You know what I’m saying? Come back for one more year, man… Stop all this waiting s—.”

Dillon Brooks even acknowledged that he is the biggest “LeBron hater.” “Oh, I’m top, I’m top for sure,” Brooks claimed. In fact, when asked which team LeBron James should sign with as a free agent, the answer from Brooks was Golden State. Clearly, it was another ploy from the ‘villain’.

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Both the Suns and the Warriors are part of the Pacific Division, so they are obliged to face each other four times. Since neither star backs down from the challenge, it would be another interesting match-up for the fans.

But LeBron James’ free agency decision is still up in the air. There have been reports linking him to the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat, and even the 76ers.