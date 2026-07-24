Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNBA

“I Got a Ticket From Rich [Paul]”: Dillon Brooks Takes Aim at LeBron James’ Playoff Misstep as He Recalls Viral Courtside Meme

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 23, 2026 | 10:54 PM EDT

HomeNBA

“I Got a Ticket From Rich [Paul]”: Dillon Brooks Takes Aim at LeBron James’ Playoff Misstep as He Recalls Viral Courtside Meme

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 23, 2026 | 10:54 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

If hating on LeBron James were an Olympic sport, then Dillon Brooks would gladly accept the gold medal for it. The Phoenix Suns star’s ‘villain’ status grew when he was courtside laughing at Bron during the playoffs. It became a viral meme, and it was only possible thanks to Rich Paul.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What’s funny is I got the ticket from Rich [Paul],” Brooks said on the Road Trippin podcast. “I asked Rich for the tickets. So, he put me, I guess, right here, and I didn’t know going in. So, I’m already preparing like I want to go and wear some ice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old Canadian admitted he was after Game 3 tickets, eager to experience a playoff game from a different vantage point. With Rich Paul’s help, he ended up with seats to Game 4 of the second round instead, which, as it turned out, was the final game of LeBron’s career with the Lakers. Brooks also opened up about exactly what LeBron did to trigger his now-iconic villainous laugh, a moment that went on to become a viral meme.

“So, like, I guess he was talking to a fan or something. Like an LA fan, and I guess he was like, ‘I know you’re throwing shade at me.’ You know how he talks like, ‘I know you’re throwing shade at me. I know, I know, I know.’ So I’m looking at him, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s really worried about this fan right here, and you’re 3-0 right now.’ I’m just cracking up right here, and I’m telling my agent on the side, I’m like, ‘Damn, he’s really focused on the wrong s— right now.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks has been beefing with LeBron James. Calling him old then, and in February, the jabs continued when he called the four-time NBA champion “overrated”. “I feel like he overrated right now. I feel like his time is coming to an end.”

Despite this, he wants his rivalry with LeBron James to continue for another year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is me saying, LeBron, come back for one more year,” Brooks said last week during the NBA 2K League. “You know what I’m saying? Come back for one more year, man… Stop all this waiting s—.”

Dillon Brooks even acknowledged that he is the biggest “LeBron hater.” “Oh, I’m top, I’m top for sure,” Brooks claimed. In fact, when asked which team LeBron James should sign with as a free agent, the answer from Brooks was Golden State. Clearly, it was another ploy from the ‘villain’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Suns and the Warriors are part of the Pacific Division, so they are obliged to face each other four times. Since neither star backs down from the challenge, it would be another interesting match-up for the fans.

But LeBron James’ free agency decision is still up in the air. There have been reports linking him to the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat, and even the 76ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Pranav Kotai

3,192 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Tanay Sahai

ADVERTISEMENT