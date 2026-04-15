“I Got Hit”: LaMelo Ball Issues Apology to Bam Adebayo After Clarifying Controversial Play From Heat-Hornets

In the aftermath of a chaotic Play-In Tournament victory that secured the Charlotte Hornets a playoff berth, LaMelo Ball has broken his silence on the controversy that erupted in the first half. During Charlotte’s 127–126 Play-In victory, a second-quarter sequence saw Ball get tangled with Bam Adebayo. The result of that incident was Bam getting ruled out of the game with a back injury. No call was made and Melo remained in the game to make the winning shot in overtime.

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Almost no one’s talking about the Hornets’ promotion to the playoffs. The entire focus is on that ‘dirty’ play. Against all the flak he’s getting, Ball maintains that the contact was an accidental byproduct of a physical play that left him momentarily disoriented.

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“I apologize on that one. I got hit on the head, didn’t really know where I was. But I’m going to check on him and see if he’s going to be okay,” Ball told the media after the game.

He was again asked about the multiple replays going around the Internet and the growing sentiment that the trip was calculated. Melo however, remained consistent in his defense. “I haven’t even seen it. Like I said I got hit in the head, didn’t even know where I was, but just playing basketball. Like I said, sorry and I’mma check on him.”

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The ‘hit to his head’ appeared to occur just seconds before the contentious scuffle, as players jockeyed for position during a Hornets offensive possession. Ball fell to the floor and in his flailing, grabbed Bam Adebayo’s ankle and ‘tripped’ him.

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The league’s concussion protocol has become a secondary talking point. Replays of that sequence from multiple angles has gone viral to deliberate if it was intentional or not.

Whether it was a purposeful dirty foul or not is redundant as the referees didn’t call it. Ball was not assessed for a foul and the Miami Heat had no opportunity to contest it. Despite the apology, the tension between the two franchises has reached a fever pitch, with the Heat believing the lack of an on-court ejection fundamentally altered the trajectory of their season.

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LaMelo Ball looking at serious consequences in the postseason

The apology from the Hornets’ cornerstone comes amid a scathing post-game response from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. The livid coach a “stupid” and “dangerous” play that has no place in the professional game.

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His and Heat Nation’s frustration is compounded by the fact that Adebayo couldn’t return for the second half. In their view, Melo got away unpunished. He stayed in the game and made a game-winning shot with less than 5 seconds left in overtime.

“The play wasn’t whistled in real time. Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn’t stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed,” crew chief Zach Zarba said in the pool report. “Play was stopped, after a change of possession, and then a time out. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed.”

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Zarba now deferreed it to the NBA to assess if LaMelo Ball will get a flagrant foul. His apology suggests he may have been playing through a head injury during the very moments he was accused of malicious intent.

That is not earning him much sympathy. After the Heat were eliminated from the postseason, Spoelstra made his stance clear to the league office: “He should be penalized for that... He should have been thrown out of the game for that.” Most of the NBA community online are also furious with him.

This puts LaMelo and the Hornets in a mind. They’re heading into the playoffs with the possibility of a fine and/or suspension hanging on the neck of their star guard. While’s he probably on his way to mend fences with Bam and the Heat, whether the league accepts Ball’s explanation of a head injury or sides with Spoelstra’s demand for a penalty will be the first major storyline of the 2026 postseason.