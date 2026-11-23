Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have never been strangers to disagreement, but their public confrontation in 2025 took their relationship to another level. What began as years of criticism from the ESPN personality eventually spilled into a heated exchange courtside, followed by a back-and-forth that kept both men in the headlines.

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More than a year later, Smith revealed that he had another way of getting back at the NBA superstar if their feud had escalated further. During a conversation with Kevin Garnett on the KG & Stephen A. Show, Smith claimed he had embarrassing footage of James from his early days in the league, including a moment when the young forward was dunked on during Summer League.

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“I had sh*t in my files. I’m talking about when LeBron got dunked on in Summer League as a rookie. Things he still tryna hide. I had everything. Everything,” Smith said.

Smith made clear he had kept the material ready but never released it, and has not indicated plans to do so. His comments offer another glimpse into just how personal the dispute with James had become, particularly after their confrontation in Los Angeles.

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Smith’s reference goes back to James’ first NBA Summer League appearance in 2003, shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. The 18-year-old’s debut attracted enormous crowds. Fans and analysts hyped LeBron as one of the best NBA prospects ever at the time.

James finished that first game with 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in Cleveland’s 107-80 victory over Orlando. But the performance also included a moment that would follow him for years. During the third quarter, Britton Johnsen intercepted a pass and finished with a dunk over James, giving the rookie an early reminder that even the most celebrated prospects could become part of someone else’s highlight reel.

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Smith brought up that moment while explaining the material he claimed to have kept in his files. He did not show the footage during the conversation or reveal whether he had other specific clips of James.

The comment also revived memories of the March 2025 incident that intensified their feud. During a Lakers-Knicks game, James approached Smith courtside after taking issue with the analyst’s criticism of him and his son, Bronny. The confrontation quickly went viral, turning a long-running media disagreement into a personal dispute.

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James later addressed the situation on The Pat McAfee Show, which prompted another lengthy response from Smith on ESPN’s First Take. Smith has since said he wanted to confront James that night but held back because of his financial commitments.

“If I get into some sht right now, it might affect my money,” Smith explained.

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Smith’s latest comments also revealed how much he believed he had prepared for a possible escalation. He claimed that he had “everything” in his files, suggesting that the Summer League footage was not necessarily the only material he could have used.

The timing is also interesting. Smith had recently suggested that he was ready to move past the disagreement, expressing hope that James would win another championship with Philadelphia. Yet his conversation with Garnett brought the old tension back into the spotlight.

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The way people view LeBron’s career is unlikely to change over one embarrassing leak. He has since become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, won four championships, and established himself as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Still, Smith’s revelation shows that the disagreement between the two was not limited to their public exchanges. The analyst says he had been holding onto material that he believed could embarrass James if the situation became more heated.

For now, though, those files remain unseen. Smith has talked about what he claims to have kept, but whether the footage will ever surface is another question entirely.