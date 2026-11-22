San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama delivered one of the most statistically unprecedented performances in NBA history on Saturday night. He erupted for 50 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in just 32 minutes to power a 114-91 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. The best was yet to come, because the Alien left his most scorching moves for after the game.

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In front of a sold-out Frost Bank Center crowd that included actress and longtime Spurs supporter Selena Gomez sitting courtside, the 22-year-old Frenchman became the first player since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973–74 to record this kind of monster stat in a single game and the first since the three-point line debuted in 1979–80 to have five three-pointers in such a stat.

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Afterward, Wemby blended playful candor with pointed commentary at the podium. He admitted he made sure Gomez was watching after draining a three-pointer while also taking a tongue-in-cheek swipe at modern “stat-padding” discourse across the league.

Asked about turning around to look at someone in the stands, Wembanyama bashfully owned the moment. “Of course I had to show off for Selena, you know,” he said and left reporters chuckling.

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He capped off the night by drilling a three-pointer to push San Antonio ahead 108-82 and exited the game with 6:29 left in the fourth. When interviewed on the floor right after he effortlessly piled up historic numbers, Wemby appeared to take a playful shot at fellow high-scoring NBA stars.

“It is very special. Unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat padding,” Wemby said.

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However, later in the press conference, he elaborated on the stat-padding commentary while discussing whether staying on the floor during a lopsided fourth quarter is the right way to chase 50-point milestones. Wemby invoked Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point night and named Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron James as his blueprint.

“The greats of the game, they don’t care. I don’t think Wilt thought about that when he had 100, when he had 98 points; I don’t think he thought about making that ‘extra’ extra pass. If he could have went for 100, he would have, and he did. So I try to not think about it,” Wembanyama explained.

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He’d also reiterate, “But the greats, they don’t think about that. I don’t think LeBron, Shai, Jokic, Doncic think about that. And I have them as examples. So I try not to think about it either.”

Even Spurs coach Mitch Johnson gave Wemby a brief window in the fourth quarter to reach the half-century mark before pulling his starters.

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“(Johnson) did tell me that at some point I had 1:30 left of play time and he said he wished I had come to 50, but I only have 1:30 left and I told him it might be enough,” Wembanyama said. “So, I guess we were all happy in that situation.”

Wemby’s dominance was evident from the opening tip as San Antonio improved to 14-3, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference. By halftime alone, Wembanyama had already compiled 32 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals, becoming the first player in the NBA this season to reach the 30-10-3-3 threshold in an entire game, let alone two quarters. All while outscoring New Orleans’ entire starting lineup to build a 61-45 cushion.

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Shooting an astounding 20-for-29 from the floor, 5-for-11 from deep, and 5-for-6 at the foul line, he finished just two points shy of the career-high 52 points (alongside 24 rebounds and eight blocks) he posted against Dallas on November 4, making him one of only four players in NBA history (joining Wilt Chamberlain, Bob McAdoo, and Anthony Davis) to log multiple 50-point, 15-rebound, five-block outings, and the first to do so twice in the same month.

The Pelicans, missing Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Bennedict Mathurin, and trade-seeking guard Dejounte Murray, tried to rattle the 7’4 center with physical play during a first half that had a few dust-ups. After Jaron Pierre Jr. shoved Wemby from behind following a Karlo Matković foul, double technicals were assessed to Pierre and Keldon Johnson.

Wemby, who claimed after the game, “I don’t really care,” responded to the physical play with seven straight points, capped by a spin move around Yves Missi for a one-handed slam.

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Moments later, after De’Aaron Fox received a technical foul for shoving Jeremiah Fears, Wembanyama answered with five more consecutive points.

Stephon Castle provided key support with 19 points and six assists as San Antonio thrived despite playing a second straight game without injured guard Dylan Harper.

Tying David Robinson for second-most 50-point games in franchise history with his third (behind George Gervin’s five), Wembanyama continues to turn Wilt-like box scores into routine business ahead of Monday’s road trip to Sacramento.