Sometimes, the NBA is a loyalty test. Returning to a former home in the NBA can be an uncomfortable experience, even for players who once meant everything to a franchise. LeBron James and Trae Young have already faced hostile reactions from crowds that once cheered for them. Giannis Antetokounmpo now faces a different question.

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He prepares to meet Milwaukee again: after 13 years with the Bucks, does he still hold the same place in the city’s heart?

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“I had fun. I think I was able to give my heart and soul every single night for the organization and for the fans,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said to the press on Monday night. Following Miami’s 128–110 win over the Houston Rockets, reporters asked Giannis about eventually playing in Milwaukee as an opponent.

He wants the relationship to stay intact. But only time will tell the reality.

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“The fans were wonderful, they mean the world to me. I mean, when I was 18 years old, I worked with my family. My brothers went to school there. My kids were born there. I was pretty much raised there, spent 13 years there. So I hope I mean something for the city. But you got to go, obviously, like leaders got to go, you know, out there in the streets and ask the fans and know what they mean for them and what I’ve done for the city.”

He also acknowledged that the final judgment belongs to the people who watched him play:

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“From my aspect (perspective), I gave it all I had, and I hope they were able to see that.”

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing to face his former teammates in Miami on Wednesday night. But that game will not give him the experience of walking into Fiserv Forum as a visiting player.

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He will face the Bucks in Milwaukee in late January 2027.

There have already been reminders this season that a player’s history with a city does not guarantee a warm reception. Trae Young experienced that when he returned to Atlanta as a member of the Washington Wizards. The guard, who spent years as the face of the Hawks, was met with pregame boos at State Farm Arena.

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LeBron’s visit to Cleveland offered an even more complicated picture.

During his first game there as a Philadelphia 76ers player a few days ago, fans applauded him during introductions and as he left the floor, but booed him during stretches of play.

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It could be the effect of him skipping a third stint in Cleveland. However, the boos didn’t seem to move the needle for Bron. Speaking after the game, he said:

“At the end of the day, nothing can get as worse as December 2, 2010, from a reception standpoint… So I’ve seen them near the depths of hell when it comes to reception here, all the way to the heavens above. So anything in between, it’s easy money.”

Giannis’ departure from Milwaukee has a different history.

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The Bucks traded him to Miami in July 2026, ending a partnership that delivered the franchise its first NBA championship in 50 years. There was no comparable public fallout in the material surrounding his exit.

Instead, following the trade, Bucks fans reportedly left flowers and thank-you notes at a downtown mural, a gesture that reflected the significance of his time with the organization.

Milwaukee has also shown appreciation for former players returning to Fiserv Forum. Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Damian Lillard have received warm receptions, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains an honored figure despite requesting a trade away from the franchise.

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None of those examples guarantees how every fan will react, but they suggest Giannis is unlikely to be treated like an ordinary visiting star.

The Wednesday matchup in Miami will offer the first competitive reunion with his former team. The more emotional test, however, is still ahead. When Giannis finally walks into Fiserv Forum in January.