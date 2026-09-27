“I Just Cried”: Fans Get Emotional After Austin Reaves’ 4-Word Message to LeBron James

A casual golf video suddenly brought back an emotional memory for NBA fans. What started as a fun moment with LeBron James, Austin Reaves and a popular YouTube golf group ended with four simple words from Reaves. Those words hit fans harder than expected.

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The moment came during a golf match between LeBron James, Bronny James and Austin Reaves and the popular YouTube channel Bob Does Sports. The group includes Robby Berger, Joey Coldcuts and Fat Perez. The players shared the course and had plenty of fun and friendly banter.

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During the video, Bob Does Sports’ Robby Berger said, “That’s a killer three right there, man.”

He was talking about the golf match and the three players on screen.

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Austin Reaves then jokingly replied, “could still be together.”

It was only a playful comment. But for NBA fans, the words carried a much bigger meaning.

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Fans had become very familiar with seeing LeBron James, Bronny James and Austin Reaves together in Los Angeles. Lakers supporters will not regularly see that group together on the basketball court anymore.

LeBron has now moved on from the Lakers. He will play for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026-27 season.

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LeBron also spoke about his move to Philadelphia during a recent episode of Mind the Game. He discussed his time with the Lakers and his relationship with former teammates, including Reaves.

That background made Reaves’ short comment feel more emotional.

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The clip came from a post by Claire de Lune, who covers the NBA and basketball for outlets including The Guardian. Fans quickly focused on Reaves’ comment instead of only talking about the golf match.

One fan wrote, “I just cried.”

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The short reaction showed how quickly the moment touched fans. Reaves did not make a serious goodbye speech. He simply made a joke during a golf game.

Still, his words reminded fans of his time with LeBron in Los Angeles. The two players spent years together with the Lakers, so fans became used to seeing them share the court.

Another fan wrote, “Damn who tf cutting onions this morning.”

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The fan used humor to show an emotional reaction.

One of the fans focused on Reaves and wrote, “man I will miss you reaves.”

Reaves became an important part of the Lakers during his time with the team. He joined the NBA as an undrafted player and grew into a major contributor. His relationship with LeBron also became a memorable part of the Lakers’ recent era.

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One of the fans’ reactions reflected the fan’s lasting support for Reaves, even after his Lakers chapter with LeBron came to an end.

Another fan wrote, “gonna root for my boy forever even if his fans keeps on testing me lol.”

This reaction mixed support with some playful frustration. The fan made it clear that their support for Reaves goes beyond his time with the Lakers.

Claire de Lune also shared her own reaction under the post, writing, “i will miss this duo.”

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That reaction captured why the clip connected with so many fans. The video was about golf, but Reaves’ comment quickly brought back memories of the Lakers.

A simple golf joke turned into a reminder of a basketball relationship that fans had watched for years.

In the match featured in the video, Bob Does Sports holds a 4–1 lead over Team LeBron through the first 9 holes. They won 5 holes, Team LeBron won 1 hole, and 3 holes were halved (tied).

For Reaves, “could still be together” was a playful line in a fun setting. For fans, however, it brought back memories of the LeBron-Reaves era in Los Angeles.

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LeBron has now started a new chapter with Philadelphia. Reaves remains with the Lakers, while fans can only look back at the time when the two shared the court regularly.

So, the question remains: will fans ever get to see LeBron James and Austin Reaves share the court together again?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.