“I Just Don’t Know”: Rachel Nichols Questions LeBron James and Jaylen Brown’s Chemistry With the 76ers

After the excitement dulled, the concerns about a generational icon joining a superstar-laden locker room came up. With LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the tactical fit isn’t the only hurdle. The team chemistry determines whether the project thrives or collapses. As LeBron prepares to begin his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran NBA reporter Rachel Nichols wonders if everyone on the roster is truly on board.

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Speaking alongside Chris Mannix on the Sports Illustrated podcast, Nichols admitted her shock over James choosing Philadelphia and questioned whether newly acquired swingman Jaylen Brown fully embraces sharing the spotlight with the 4x NBA champion.

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“I was as surprised as I think everyone else was,” Nichols said. “I thought Philadelphia was kind of in last place of the options that he was looking at. And I think either it’s going to work spectacularly or it’s going to be a failure.”

While reports claim that Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey actively recruited James to Philadelphia, Nichols pointed out a glaring omission in the outreach efforts.

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“We heard reports of Embiid calling to talk to him and wanting him to come, and certainly Tyrese Maxey… wanting LeBron there,” Nichols noted. “I did not hear of Jaylen Brown calling him and asking him to come.”

Mannix noted he had seen unconfirmed reports that JB had reached out as well, but Nichols stressed that a proper dynamic between James and Brown is non-negotiable if the Sixers hope to contend.

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“If you don’t have buy-in from Jaylen Brown, it’s not going to work. This whole experiment is not going to work,” Nichols warned. “Jaylen could be 100% on board, and if he is, amazing, but I don’t know that he is. I just don’t know.”

Nichols’ skepticism stems from the complex structural changes facing the 76ers following a summer of massive moves.

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Before landing James in free agency, Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade from the Boston Celtics. It came right after the Sixers routed the Celtics in the playoffs, and Brown accused Embiid of flopping.

Brown also made critical comments about James’ son, Bronny, in 2024, which have resurfaced since LeBron’s decision.

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Before Nichols comments, Sixers sources told the media that potential friction between James and Brown was addressed well before contracts were signed. Apparently, Maxey helped smooth everything out with Brown and build locker-room chemistry.

Before James’ decision was even announced, Philadelphia sports insider Jason Dumas reported that James and Brown had cleared the air and “moved on” from the earlier remark.

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Sources close to the Sixers front office indicated that James harbored zero reservations about teaming up with the former Finals MVP.

James himself addressed his relationship with Brown earlier this year, describing their rapport as “pretty respectful” despite speculation.

Nichols’ concerns are valid, though. The rebuilt Sixers core is one of the most formidable superteams in the league, but it also required accommodating multiple dominant personalities accustomed to leading their own franchises.

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As training camp approaches, the 76ers possess the sheer firepower to dominate the Eastern Conference on paper. Yet, as Nichols highlighted, championship aspirations will ultimately hinge on whether Philadelphia’s new star-studded lineup can translate individual brilliance into collective chemistry on the floor.