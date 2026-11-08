“I Just Misspoke”: Knicks Star Backtracks After Facing Backlash Over Taylor Swift Disrespect

The controversy began during an NBA 2K League livestream on November 5, when Kolek questioned whether Taylor Swift was a genuine Knicks supporter, suggesting that her courtside appearances were more about being seen than supporting the team. His comments quickly attracted criticism, prompting the Knicks organization to publicly defend the singer and highlight her longstanding connection to the franchise and Madison Square Garden.

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Addressing the backlash after the Knicks’ 109-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 7, Kolek admitted that he had misspoken during the livestream.

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He said, “We were at practice [Friday and] we were playing Taylor. I love her music. I probably know more songs than anybody else in the locker room. I just misspoke.”

Kolek also addressed his original remarks, acknowledging that he could have handled the question differently. “It’s just a question that was asked for me, that maybe I answered in the wrong way. Take that on the chin,” he said. He also clarified that he had nothing against Swift, adding, “I love her music. We were just playing it five minutes ago, and I’m singing every word to every song. Nothing against her at all.”

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The guard further acknowledged that he had been unaware of Swift’s previous appearances at Knicks games. After people shared photographs with him, he discovered that the singer had attended games long before his arrival in New York.

“People have been going back and sending me all this stuff about her coming to the games, and she was actually wearing a [No.] 13 jersey [of] Joakim Noah back in the day with Carmelo [Anthony],” Kolek explained. He then accepted responsibility for his earlier assessment, adding, “That’s on me. I wasn’t up to date on my Taylor Swift Knicks fandom. So that’s on me.”

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Swift’s connection to the franchise dates back more than a decade. She has attended Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, and more recently, she was courtside for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, wearing a “Stevie Knicks” shirt alongside friends Alana and Este Haim.

The Knicks also made their position clear after Kolek’s comments. A team spokesperson released a statement defending Swift’s connection to the organization: “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

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The story took a musical turn when SNY Knicks shared a video of Kolek singing Swift’s hit song “Blank Space” inside the Knicks’ locker room. The clip showed him singing along to her music, seemingly making an effort to clear the air after his earlier remarks. Kolek has since said that he enjoys Swift’s music and regrets questioning her connection to the Knicks.