‘I Kept It Light’: Austin Rivers Says He Held Back Against Draymond Green Because He Gets Defensive

It all began when Draymond Green stated how Steve Kerr never ran a play for him since 2016, thus limiting his scoring potential. This caused outrage online and was part of multiple debates, including one on the Dan Patrick Show. That’s when Austin Rivers, an NBC analyst, called it “ridiculous,” and that’s what led to personal jabs being exchanged and even a challenge of 1-v-1 being issued. It’s been three weeks, and the water is still not under the bridge.

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It was a full-circle moment for Austin Rivers on the Dan Patrick Show on May 29, where the host asked if things are okay now. While answering, the son of Doc Rivers hesitated. “I don’t…No! I don’t know.” After all the brutal jabs, things will take some time to heal. “I stand by everything I said. I don’t take anything back. That’s how he responds. You know, like when we talk basketball, I’ll talk about black and white. He’ll go personal. So when I woke up the next day or two days later and had a full-on three-minute video about myself just dissecting my career, I was just like ‘Draymond (why are you doing this).’

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“And I responded with my video, and that did what it did. But I still kept it light. I could have went I could have went, you know what I mean? Like, but I don’t like to be messy, and that’s not who I am. I have respect for Draymond despite whatever we feel about each other. But yeah, I stand by what I said. Ain’t nothing changed.”

Rivers called out Draymond Green and his personal attacks and the reference to the back-and-forth that Green had with Charles Barkley, which was again unnecessary. During an appearance on TNT’s Inside the NBA in early May 2026, Barkley bluntly stated that the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty was officially over because older players simply can no longer win. Again, an analysis from a basketball standpoint. But Draymond Green fired back directly, stating, “The goal is just to not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform.”

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Critics pointed out that even a heavily declined Barkley in Houston averaged roughly 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, numbers that vastly outperform Green’s recent-career statistics. That’s why Austin Rivers hinted at why he never traded personal jabs with Green. Right after dismissing Green’s take as ridiculous, the Warriors veteran responded.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures the crowd after being ejected against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

He mocked Rivers for being on his “second act” (broadcasting) while he is still playing. Green claimed they averaged the same points in high school, calling that Rivers’ peak. That was just the beginning. Draymond stated, “The guy received the biggest bailout in U.S. history, prior to President Trump bailing out the airlines, when his dad gave him $42 million.”

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According to Green, he received the “biggest bailout in NBA history” from his father, Doc Rivers, while with the LA Clippers. While in rage, it was another factual error from the former DPOY. Austin was on a three-year, $35 million contract in 2016. That’s why Rivers responded with a video of his own.

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Rivers’ backhanded compliment to Draymond Green’s career

The current analyst defended his high school career, noting he received the Naismith national prep player of the year award (which he panned to on camera). “I was ranked No. 1, and you were ranked I don’t know.” Later, Rivers would even state that their NCAA careers are not comparable. He led his team in points per game with 15.5, as well as being named First-Team All-ACC and ACC Rookie of the Year in just six months at Duke. Rivers referenced being a one-and-done guy versus Draymond’s four years at Michigan State.

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For Green’s NBA career, Austin acknowledged his pro career can’t match the Warriors superstar. But he also said Green was “the luckiest basketball player in modern history,” surrounded by legends like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. Later also mentioned how Draymond chased Kevin Durant off the Warriors because he “talks too much.” Rivers ended his previous video with a lot of jabs. But this time, he kept it short and respectful.

“He’s reached heights that every basketball player, including myself, in terms of being a Hall of Famer, dreams of being. So, respect to him.” For now, it seems Rivers won’t be involved in another back-and-forth. But we might have to wait for Draymond Green if he replies once again.