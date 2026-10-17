“I Knew That Man”: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Accepted White House Invite to Dine With Donald Trump Despite Past Criticism

Ahead of his campaign trip to Georgia, President Donald Trump revealed he had the most unexpected guests for dinner at the White House. Now Stephen A. Smith addressed his audience on his YouTube show to discuss it. The ESPN personality and Trump critic confirmed his recent visit to the White House on Thursday evening, October 15, where he dined with the President, comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock.

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The gathering brought together a combination of media figures, political commentators, and entertainers no one thought would be in the same room without tempers flaring. So this revelation drew widespread public interest and reactions on social media.

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Addressing the circumstances that led to the dinner, Smith revealed how that private meeting was actually organized and explained why he chose to attend despite his past public feuds and sharp political disagreements with the president.

“I felt compelled to come on the show today, doing my YouTube show, to talk to you because by now I’m assuming most of you have heard the news that on Thursday evening, October 15th, yours truly was at the White House with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.”

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Smith explained that the gathering stemmed from an ongoing dialogue between Trump and Maher, who had previously met at the White House.

“Just to give you some background of how it took place: The president, approximately a year plus earlier, had met with Bill Maher, host of Real Time on HBO—Bill Maher, longtime political pundit/comedian, somebody that was recently, you know, honored in the nation’s capital at the Kennedy Center. Bill Maher and the president had met with one another over a year ago. Bill Maher had revealed they had a very, very pleasant conversation. He expressed his views, the president expressed his views, and in the aftermath of that, months later, the president was seen going off on him, calling it a complete waste of his time that Bill Maher was even brought to the White House. And from that moment on, they were going back and forth, back and forth with one another, saying whatever it is that they wanted to say about one another.”

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The dynamic shifted roughly six weeks ago, SAS revealed, when the White House re-engaged Maher, inviting him back to Washington.

“And then approximately six weeks ago, Bill Maher received a call, and it was the President of the United States inviting him back to the White House. And according to Bill Maher, the president invited him to bring anybody he wanted, even one of his lunatic leftist friends. And Bill Maher said, ‘I got one better for you. I’m going to ask Stephen A. Smith to join me.’ And the president did not object to that, even though, from what I was told, he wondered whether or not I would show up.”

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Smith stated that he accepted the invitation without hesitation. The ESPN commentator, who has publicly left open the possibility of future presidential ambitions but has not formally pursued them, explained his reasons to viewers.

“When Bill Maher informed me of that, I immediately accepted that invitation. And I accepted it for a variety of reasons. Number one, there’s a lot that I have to say to the president. There’s certainly a lot that I say about him—most of it not too flattering—and I certainly wanted to be able to say those things face-to-face, man-to-man. But the other reason I was intrigued and very, very willing to do it is because approximately 20 to 25 years before Donald Trump ever strolled down the escalators at one of his hotels and announced that he would be running for the presidency of the United States, I knew that man. I had been to many events that Donald Trump had hosted, boxing events at his casinos in Atlantic City primarily.”

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Smith had his own personal agenda for going to that dinner. He wanted to have a face-to-face conversation about everything they disagreed about.

“It’s a bigger subject here and it’s something bigger to talk about because we can’t escape it and we’re not going to try anymore. There are matters and issues that need to be resolved. And this notion that you get to resolve those issues and take steps inches forward to resolve them by not talking to one another, by not trying to have a conversation, is foolish. It’s childish, and I’m not going to do that.”

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Drawing on their longstanding dynamic predating Trump’s presidency and their shared fandom for the Knicks, Smith confirmed that the dinner went well. Not to mention Maher and Trump’s relentless debates.

Stephen A. Smith reveals details from White House visit

The dinner occurred following months of sharp public exchanges between Trump and Smith. In June 2026, Trump criticized Smith in public statements and on Truth Social following the commentator’s remarks regarding his attendance at a New York Knicks NBA Finals game, questioning Smith’s aptitude and referring to him in public statements as an “arrogant fool” and a “low IQ individual.”

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Despite their contentious history, Smith described the atmosphere inside the White House as amicable.

“President’s going to be the president with the cameras off behind the scenes. He could not have been more hospitable. He could not have been nicer. He could not have been more complimentary, even towards somebody whose aptitude he just questioned weeks ago. Oh, by the way, he actually invited me back along with Bill Maher.”

However, the star of the night was his friend, Bill Maher.

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“But the biggest thing that he deserves credit for and Bill Maher deserves credit for is that they were going at it for hours on things they disagreed about.”

Smith appreciated Maher’s outspokenness that night and quoted his words to the president: “He said, ‘But it doesn’t mean I have to hate you because of it, nor do you have to hate me.'”

Which Smith decisively piggybacked with, “And with that, we agree.”

News of this dinner party came from the POTUS himself, who said, “I think they had a good time. We talked about everything, it lasted a long time,” while leaving the White House for Georgia.

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He also confirmed Smith’s account, saying, “But it was a great dinner, it was a very informative dinner. Smart people. Stephen A. is great. Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.”

Prior to arriving at the White House, Smith and Maher were spotted celebrating Smith’s birthday on October 14 at Madam’s Organ, a popular live music venue in Washington, D.C., where they caught a performance by KingPin Blues before heading to their evening engagement.

In his YouTube show, Smith revealed that discussions touched on policy issues, including funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), unemployment and international affairs.

For Smith, the experience reinforced his belief that productive discourse requires stepping into the room and speaking directly, regardless of political affiliation.