“I Know He’s Looking Down”: Cade Cunningham Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Personal Loss

Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff once famously said Cade Cunningham was a player who could “eat without taking food off of others’ plates.” Cunningham learned to play basketball the right way starting a decade ago under his high school coach. In 2016, Cunningham entered the Bowie High School campus to play under Allen Gratts. Under Gratts, Cunningham played two years before transferring to Montverde Academy in his junior year.

On Monday, as the Pistons celebrated their win over the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham shared the tragic news of his former coach’s passing and dedicated the win to him.

“I just want to dedicate this game to anybody that’s watching from back home,” Cunningham told reporters. “We stick together, but Coach Gratts is a big part of my life. So I just think about all the people that helped me along this journey to get to where I’m at today. So I’m thankful I know he’s looking down, but I just wanted to pray for my school, pray for everybody, his family, his friends, that’s involved with that. And I hope I continue to make him proud.”

Under Gratts’ mentorship, Cunningham averaged 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in his freshman year. He helped Bowie reach the District 6A Region I final and also won the District 4-6A Newcomer of the Year title. Cunningham’s numbers rose to 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his sophomore year, despite an injury while attempting a dunk. In his last year under Gratts, Cunningham was named District 4-6A co-MVP.

Gratts, who had recently retired after a 25-year coaching stint, was a ferocious coach and had the utmost love for his students and the game. In April last year, he wrote a piece titled “Life Will Sneak Up On You Be Prepared For The Unexpected” for Issuu. Gratts recalled an incident that showcased his deep passion for coaching.

“On February 14, 2025 – Valentine’s Day, the unexpected came my way,” Gratts wrote. “Getting ready for our 1st round Bi-District playoff game, I got a call from my doctor during practice that I ignored. That night, I finally checked the message. It said, “Report immediately to the emergency room!” Come to find out, I had a 3rd degree heart blockage. Even after talking to my cardiologist about the severity of the diagnosis, all I could think about was coaching my team. It’s playoff time! We will play in three days. I must be there! Well, no I wouldn’t.”

Agent Cody Hopkins shared a heartfelt tribute to Gratts on X, shedding light on a little-known anecdote.

“Allen Gratts was one of my Dads best players at @JavelinaMBB in the 80’s- High flying & hard nosed. We reconnected during my time in the metroplex. He changed so many lives. A damn good coach, and better man. 🙏” Hopkins wrote.

After playing under one of the best high school coaches, Cunningham transferred to Montverde after two years. But his love for Bowie never changed. He was recently back at his alma mater, as they retired his No. 2 Volunteers jersey and hung it from the rafters.

Cade Cunningham credits his leadership skills to his Bowie stint

Cunningham joined the Pistons during an all-time low in their history. Just a few years later, they are among the top teams in the East. The Pistons have found a leader in him. A superstar in the making, Cunningham has always had a down-to-earth personality and is a man of very few words.

“He was like an old soul in that young body,” Doris Morehead Jones, his English teacher, told The Athletic in December.

Unfortunately, Cunningham wasn’t very well-liked by his teammates at Bowie. He was a starter and a star from his first year, something many seniors didn’t like.

“Me and those guys have come to terms, and we’re all good now,” Cunningham recalled. “I remember coming home (from school) and being like, ‘Man, this team.’ I learned how to lead from that, learned how to make people feel how I wanted to be made to feel at that time… That was one of the first moments where I was like, ‘I don’t like how this type of leadership is, and I want to be better whenever I have that opportunity to be the best player on the team.’ So I always revert back to that team whenever I’m thinking about how a leader was (that) I didn’t like.”

The perseverance certainly paid off for the Pistons star. Cunningham is not just a vocal leader in the locker room today. He is also one to lead by example, which is a big reason behind his success in the NBA.