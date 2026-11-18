Tyler Herro is preparing to face his former Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo for the first time since their reported altercation in Las Vegas this summer. After spending seven seasons together in Miami, the two are now on opposite sides following Herro’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Ahead of their November 18 matchup, Herro was asked where things currently stand between them.

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While Herro did not reveal much about their current relationship, he made it clear that he still recognizes Adebayo’s abilities on the basketball court. Their seven seasons together have given him a close understanding of the challenge that awaits him. Speaking to reporters before the game, Herro addressed his relationship with Adebayo and explained what he expected from his former teammate.

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“I’m not sure. I haven’t talked to him. Obviously, I spent a lot of time with Bam. I admire his game, he’s a great player, can do everything on the floor, guard one through five. Obviously, he’s gifted offensively, but I know how he’s wired, I know he’s a competitor, and I know how it’s going to be tonight, so I’m excited to just go up against everybody,” Herro said in a pregame interview.

Herro knows how competitive Adebayo is and is betting on the fact that he will come out with the desire to win irrespective of their past off-court issues.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Adebayo confronted Herro at a Las Vegas hotel practice court over screenshots of social-media messages from an Instagram account seemingly run by Herro, which questioned whether an elite defender should earn $60 million annually. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, with Adebayo punching Herro.

Herro later declined to discuss what happened, telling reporters, “My only comment is no comment.”

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Neither player publicly provided a detailed account of the confrontation, despite multiple sources reporting it.

However, Herro addressed how quickly relationships can change in the NBA, describing it as part of the game.

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“I think it’s human nature. It’s part of the game. Things happen in this league. Things change fast, and at the end of the day, we’re two competitors, two completely different players. And we’re playing a game; it’s another game,” Herro said during the Bucks’ shootaround.

Their history makes the reunion particularly notable. Herro and Adebayo were important parts of Miami’s core during a seven-season stretch in which the franchise reached the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. Herro established himself as one of the team’s primary perimeter scoring options, while Adebayo became a central figure on both ends of the floor.

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The blockbuster trade brought that partnership to an end. Miami sent Herro to Milwaukee as part of the deal for Antetokounmpo, with the Bucks also receiving Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and draft picks. Adebayo remained in Miami, where he would now face his former teammate as an opponent.

Their first meeting as opponents since the trade and the Las Vegas incident gives both players a chance to move forward on the court. Whether that eventually leads to a conversation away from basketball remains unclear, but their first matchup as opponents will put their complicated history back in the spotlight.