“I Know What I’m Capable Of”: Bam Adebayo Says He Is Being Scapegoated for Heat’s Embarrassing Start in Giannis Era

The Heat continue to struggle at the start of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Miami suffered its fourth straight loss on Monday night, falling 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks despite a triple-double performance from its newest superstar. Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, struggled to find his rhythm but is refusing to let the criticism get to him.

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He finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists against Dallas. The 29-year-old shot 3-of-10 from the field and even missed all five of his three-point attempts. Thus continuing a difficult stretch to open the season. After the game, the Heat captain addressed the criticism surrounding his performances.

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“No. can’t overthink basketball, man,” Adebayo said to the media after the Mavs game. “For me it’s my shot not going in. I’m not going to overthink that. It’s funny how the outside noise wants to make me the scapegoat. just all that energy when when the energy shifts, just be prepared for that.”

“I got expectations. I got expectations for myself, but you know, obviously the outside noise has got expectations for us. So for me, I know what I’m capable of. I’m not going to overthink that. Like I said, you know, we’re on for right now. I’d rather it be right now than this be midway through the season or in April. Because what if we go on a 10-game winning streak? Then how does the noise change?”

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Rather than allowing the early-season struggles to affect his confidence, Bam Adebayo believed he needs to remain patient and trust his abilities. Clearly, four games do not define an entire season. But Miami needs more from their captain to turn things around.

Giannis recorded 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists against Dallas, securing a triple-double that showcased his ability to influence the game in multiple ways. Yet the Greek Freak’s production was not enough to prevent Miami from falling to 0-4. The Heat also missed 11 free throws, leaving crucial points on the table in a game decided by just four.

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Even with Dwyane Wade watching courtside, Miami could not find a way to secure its first victory of the season. Head coach Erik Spoelstra defended Bam Adebayo’s shooting struggles, suggesting that the big man needs to see a few shots fall before his confidence fully returns.

“He just needs to see the ball go in. He had some good clean looks, he just wasn’t able to capitalize on them.” Spoelstra added, “We’ll work together to get him aggressive in the spots that he’s comfortable.”

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And it’s not just Bam Adebayo who has struggled this season. Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. have also failed to meet expectations. The challenge remains turning those lost shots into production. Miami clearly needs Bam Adebayo to become more consistent offensively and to maximize Giannis’s impact.