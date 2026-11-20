15 games as a Laker, Walker Kessler has already established himself as the star of the Lakers. He arrived in Los Angeles carrying more than the expectations of a new starting center. The Lakers had committed $130 million to secure him from Utah, surrendering significant draft capital in the process. Coming off a season in which a shoulder injury limited him to just five appearances, the 25-year-old immediately faced questions about whether he was worth that investment.

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However, Kessler has made it clear that the price tag isn’t what drives him.

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“I don’t know if it’s necessarily like I’ll show what they paid for, but it’s just like, you know, I know what I’m valued at or worth,” Kessler said, speaking on The Young Man and The Three alongside Van Lathan and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Kessler addressed the scrutiny surrounding his contract. He said he would remain focused on what he can bring to the table.

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“But I don’t really care what they paid for. Like, I know what I’m gonna do when I get on the court. Like when I get between these lines, like I’m gonna control my paint. I’m not gonna let you score; I’m gonna do everything I can to win the game. I’m just gonna just win games. There’s definitely a thing, oh, they overpaid.”

The Lakers acquired Walker Kessler through a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz this past summer, giving him a four-year, $130 million deal. His $30.1 million salary for 2026–27 became a major talking point, particularly after his injury-shortened final season in Utah.

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Many criticized the Lakers for the draft capital they surrendered to complete the move. The team gave away two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps. It added to the scrutiny, as the team risked its future on him.

So far, Kessler has offered a convincing response on the floor.

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He announced himself with a historic opening-night performance against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points on a perfect 12-for-12 shooting night, which included 10 dunks.

Walker Kessler found his name alongside legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain in his debut.

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Through 15 games, he is averaging 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field (leading the league).

Luka Doncic has also recognised what the center brings to the lineup, calling him a “big key for us.” Kessler’s screening, lob threat, and ability to protect the rim have given Doncic another reliable option in the pick-and-roll, while helping address a major need in the Lakers’ frontcourt.

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There is still a long way to go before the contract can be judged over its full term.

But Walker Kessler doesn’t seem in treating every game as an audition for his salary. His message is straightforward: he knows his value, and he intends to demonstrate it through his impact on winning.