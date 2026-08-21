“I Led the 2016 Playoffs…You Casuals”: Klay Thompson Defends His Legacy After Fans Favor Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

NBA players hear criticism constantly, but most of them simply scroll past it. Klay Thompson chose a different route, though. When a social media debate compared him with Ray Allen, fans began questioning whether Thompson had even truly carried a team, with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant becoming central to the argument. The Warriors legend eventually jumped into the comments himself and made his frustration clear.

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“Holy s— I led the 2016 playoffs in points scored you casuals,” Thompson wrote.

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The debate began under a Swishlist Podcast post asking fans to choose between Thompson and Allen. One commenter argued that Thompson had never proved himself as a true primary option, suggesting his success largely came from playing beside Curry and later Durant. That prompted a couple of direct responses from Klay Thompson. When another fan claimed the comparison with Allen “ain’t close,” Thompson pushed back.

“I love Ray Allen but to say it ‘ain’t close’ is nasty work.”

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The exchange further escalated when the discussion shifted toward Curry and Durant supposedly carrying more defensive attention, prompting Thompson to defend the role he played in Golden State’s championship success.

“You do realize I was the 2nd leading scorer on two championship teams without KD?” Thompson responded. “You want me to go to a bad team and put up empty stats, that’s easy buddy.”

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The discussion captures the larger argument surrounding Thompson’s career.

For much of his time with the Warriors, Klay Thompson played alongside Curry. Durant’s arrival later created an even more loaded roster. As a result, Thompson rarely had to operate as a conventional No. 1 option for an entire season.

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But Thompson argues that sacrificing that role should not be mistaken for an inability to handle it. His 2016 playoff run remains his strongest evidence.

Steph missed time because of injury, forcing Klay Thompson to take on a heavier offensive responsibility. He eventually finished the postseason as its leading scorer with 582 points. Thompson’s reminder about winning without Durant also matters.

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He served as the Warriors’ second-leading scorer during their championship runs in 2015 and 2022. Klay became a perimeter partner capable of exploding offensively while also taking difficult defensive assignments. The Ray Allen comparison, however, exists for a reason.

Allen spent most of his career functioning as a franchise’s primary offensive engine, particularly with the Bucks and SuperSonics. Klay Thompson never consistently carried this type of responsibility.

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Still, the fan’s argument also oversimplifies Allen’s history. During the Bucks’ 2001 run to the Conference Finals, Allen played alongside Glenn Robinson, who was also an All-Star that season. Allen later won championships while sharing the floor with other elite stars in Boston and Miami. So the debate ultimately depends on what someone values more.

Allen had a longer résumé as a primary scorer and more experience carrying an offense. Klay Thompson built his case by combining historic shooting with elite defense and a willingness to sacrifice for the team.

The argument may have started with Ray Allen, but Thompson was defending something much larger: his Warriors’ legacy.