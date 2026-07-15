“I Like the Beef”: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro Controversy Has Miami Heat Champion on the Edge of His Seat

The fallout from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo’s split has emerged as the major offseason storyline. Following the physical altercation between the former teammates at the Las Vegas Summer League, fans are already trying to process the franchise’s new direction. But while many viewed the situation as alarming, former Miami Heat champion Jason Williams saw something else.

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Williams quite literally sat on the edge of his seat, eagerly leaning in to get every single available detail of the fallout. While delivering a harsh dose of NBA reality

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“Me personally, I like the beef between Tyler and Bam because I want to know what’s happening,” Williams said, speaking on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast. “What I’ve heard was happening was Buddy just pull up on Buddy slap the sh– out of him.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it was Adebayo who initiated the physical contact, walking onto the practice court at the Resorts World Casino and punching Herro in the head area without hesitation, after Herro said something to him as he approached.

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Herro’s AAU coach intervened, and security escorted Herro out while he yelled at his former teammate.

The show hosts threw in the multiple variables involved in the situation at Will to make sense of the fallout from a person who once had an association with the Heat culture.

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J Will carries a unique perspective on the situation. He was one of the starters of the Heat’s 2006 glory, playing under Pat Riley. Most importantly, he shared the locker room with Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, and Shaq. Having faced the Heat culture firsthand, Williams suggested disagreements inside the locker room are nothing new.

At the same time, he didn’t really want to treat every online report as fact.

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“I don’t know how true it is,” Williams said. “That’s why Twitter is so evil, bro. It’s evil, bro. So I don’t know what’s true or what ain’t, bro. If Tyler said some personal sh–, then I don’t see why Bam is in the wrong.”

He added that he believed that there had to be “some pent-up anger” behind the reported incident, arguing that Bam Adebayo likely didn’t react over a single exchange.

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The speculation intensified after a leaked IG DM, allegedly involving Tyler Herro and a fan, surfaced online. In the screenshots, Herro appeared to question Bam Adebayo’s $60 million salary while criticizing him for playing elite defense only on “some nights”. The guard also highlighted Bam’s poor mid-range shooting.

For the Heat legend, however, those kinds of confrontations aren’t unusual inside an NBA locker room. He compared the situation to the arguments he witnessed during his own playing years.

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“When I hoop in the NBA with like, some sh– was like this on the bus, like, you were making $60 million or whatever, and you ain’t guard nobody? I’m on the bus like, bro, you getting all this motherf—ing money, you ain’t playing no damn defense, you ain’t even trying.”

His point was simple. NBA teammates regularly challenge one another, especially when expectations rise with bigger contracts.

Williams also argued that social media makes those disagreements appear far more dramatic. In his view, online speculation often blurs the line between verified information and rumor. It allows private frustration to become a public spectacle.

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The response from the Heat’s former leaders has also been telling. Tim Hardaway Sr. and Udonis Haslem have both publicly backed Bam Adebayo following the fallout.

Haslem has also urged the organization to focus on its future as they step into a new Giannis Antetokounmpo era.