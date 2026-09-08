“I Lost Everything”: Jaylen Brown’s Father Reveals Heartbreaking Story of Being Robbed and Shot in Life-Changing Ordeal

Apart from the harrowing details surrounding the 2025 stabbing he’s on trial for, there isn’t much known about Quenton Marselles Brown Sr., the father of Philadelphia 76ers star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. But Quenton has just opened up about how one of the most agonizing, little-known chapters of his life nearly pushed him into homelessness.

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“You survived being robbed and shot. How did that experience change your perspective on life and fatherhood?” the Ultimate Dads Unplugged host asked. Speaking candidly with fellow NBA dads LaVar Ball and Dwyane Wade Sr., Brown said it taught him to “not cling to material stuff.”

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“I went through that process; I had asked myself, ‘What did I learn from it?’ Because I lost everything after that,” Brown recalled. “I was homeless, sleeping on the lady’s couch. Shoutout to Miss Angela Rogers, thank you. I got it all back. God gave it all back, but I had to learn that you don’t attach yourself to material stuff, and we don’t idolize those things. We keep our focus and gaze on God, and we’ll be just fine.”

When asked what gave him the strength to rebuild his life after losing every tangible asset in his name, Brown pointed directly to nothing but his personal faith and resilience.

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“Just my God, period,” Brown said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m a winner by all means necessary. But sometimes God takes us through trials and tribulations to teach us lessons, and we have to learn from those lessons.”

Now, there’s absolutely nothing about this personal incident online, not even a police report or local news article. But the former heavyweight athlete’s life has frequently intersected with severe adversity and public scrutiny.

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Brown is best known in sporting circles as Marselles, a heavyweight world champion boxer with a 33-18-1 pro record. Standing 7 feet tall, Jaylen‘s dad fought internationally and won the WBU World Heavyweight title in 2016. Although briefly, Marselles came out of retirement to inspire his two sons, Quenton and Jaylen, not to give up on their dreams.

Reports about Jaylen’s upbringing indicate that his mother, Mechalle, an educator, raised the Celtics star while he maintained a distant relationship with his father. Sources close to the family have noted that the NBA All-Star and his father were not particularly close during Jaylen’s rise through high school basketball at UC Berkeley and eventually his entry into the NBA in 2016.

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Brown Sr.’s recent reflections on resilience, however, come after major legal troubles that made national headlines. In August 2025, Quenton was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and charged with attempted murder following a violent altercation in a parking lot at All American Park.

According to police reports, the dispute allegedly began when Brown dinged the victim’s car door with his Lincoln Navigator. Authorities reported that an argument escalated to a physical altercation, leading to the victim, a local youth football coach, suffering multiple stab wounds to the stomach, back, and clavicle.

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The victim survived and testified before a Clark County Grand Jury in October 2025. The jury indicted Quenton Brown for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, challenge to fight with the use of a deadly weapon, and three counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon. According to the latest updates, the trial is ongoing, and Brown is scheduled for another court date in October.

Reports confirmed that Jaylen was unaware of the incident before it became public and remained focused on his NBA career. As a result, what happened between him and his father during that time is unknown. Despite their estrangement, though, Quenton recently stood up for his son.

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The one where Jaylen Brown’s dad stepped in to shield him from media vultures

There’s no doubt that Jaylen Brown posted career-high numbers last season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, swept All-NBA Second Team honors, and led the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East. But Boston ended up blowing a 3-1 lead to the 76ers (his current team) in the first round. So, when Brown said that the past season was his favorite one, many didn’t take it well.

It sparked a shocking back-and-forth between Brown and media personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins, which became unnecessarily personal. That’s when Quenton stepped in to defend his son online.

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“My son is very educated enough to know what to say and what not to say, what’s off-limits,” Quenton said. “Big Perk, you’re wrong for jumping against your teammate. Watch your mouth, boy. He handled it like he’s supposed to. He’s always handled himself like a gentleman. Very respectful kids I raised. Because me, I’m different. I’m getting your face, Stephen A. Yeah, I’m coming to see you. Stephen A., I called you a couple of times, and you didn’t answer. But it’s okay.

“I just wanted to talk about it man-to-man. What’s your problems? Why are you attacking him? Yeah, I ain’t in the league, so come get me. Come on, man. Stop it.”

There’s another brief instance when Quenton stepped in for his son. This one dates back to 2016, when Brown declared for the NBA draft without an agent. It was a decision influenced by his dad, who assured him that he’d be a guaranteed top-10 player and didn’t need an agent who’d take a commission from him.

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Brown ran without an agent for about three years before changing his approach ahead of his rookie contract extension and hiring Jason Glushon in 2019.

The new 76ers star has never spoken about his father online. He even stayed quiet when his dad was arrested last year, pleaded not guilty, and was released on bond. Perhaps the life-changing personal anecdote from Quenton could prompt a response from his son, who is often active on Twitch.