“I Love Angel [Reese] So Much”: Kevin Durant Shares Heartfelt Message for WNBA Star Ahead of Dream-Valkyries Game 5

Kevin Durant has made his admiration for Angel Reese clear, praising the Atlanta Dream star’s character, passion for basketball, and offensive development ahead of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. With Atlanta and the Golden State Valkyries tied 2-2, Durant also said he wants Reese to win Finals MVP and the championship.

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Asked about Reese’s passion and intensity in a clip that circulated on social media Monday, Durant didn’t hold back.

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“I love Angel so much, just the salt of the earth, like a great person first off,” Durant said. “Just loves basketball, wants to be great, has expanded her game out to the three-point line, finishing better around the rim. I just love everything about her, I love her family, I love what she stands for.”

Durant specifically highlighted Reese’s willingness to extend her shooting range and her finishing around the basket. Those areas have become particularly relevant during Atlanta’s championship run, as the forward has delivered two major performances to help the Dream compete for their first WNBA title.

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Reese recorded 30 points and 16 rebounds in Atlanta’s 79-65 victory in Game 2. She followed that with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 3, when the Dream won 97-71 to take a 2-1 series lead. She made two 3-pointers in Game 3 and became the first player in WNBA history to record a double-double in each of her first three Finals games.

Durant also acknowledged the support Reese has received since joining Atlanta, and about the WNBA’s players more broadly.

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“I’m just grateful that she got an opportunity here in Atlanta now, people are embracing her here in the city, ladies are put on for the game of basketball in the WNBA. Amazingly so, but Angel, I definitely want her to win Finals MVP and win the chip, but I want it to be a great game.”

Golden State bounced back in Game 4, beating Atlanta 67-62 to tie the series at 2-2. Reese had her toughest night of the Finals, finishing with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and six turnovers.

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The Valkyries’ defense has become an important factor in the series. They made it difficult for Reese to score around the basket in Game 4, forced 18 Atlanta turnovers and held the Dream to 33% shooting.

The Dream now face the challenge of responding in San Francisco, where Game 5 will determine which team moves within one victory of the championship. For Reese, finding better scoring opportunities against Golden State’s defense will be crucial if Atlanta hopes to regain the series advantage.

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Durant’s message reflects his belief in Reese’s potential and the progress she has made as a player. He wants to see her earn individual recognition and finish the season as a champion, but the immediate task remains helping Atlanta overcome a Valkyries team that has regained momentum. With the Finals level at 2-2, Reese’s response in Game 5 could prove decisive for the Dream’s title hopes.