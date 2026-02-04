“I Love the Knicks” – Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Huge Confession Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks fans were in for a treat on Oct 30, 2022. This was the day when Giannis Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut; it wasn’t memorable, as he scored a single point that day. Little did the fans or the league know that they were about to witness the rise of a 2-time MVP and a champ. Interestingly enough, Antetokounmpo debuted against the New York Knicks. Suddenly, it feels like a full circle moment as trade rumors have brought them together.

Recently, the 31-year-old paired up with YouTuber SohoBrody for an interesting Q&A. Now, Giannis made one thing clear: that the Knicks are special to him. He scored his first career point at Madison Square Garden. Thanasis also scored his first points at MSG after the Knicks drafted him. “I love the Knicks. Great team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo confessed.

However, a trade to NYC might not be possible at this point. The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III shared that the Knicks may not have enough assets to land the Greek Freak. You need to understand that Milwaukee won’t be settling for a bargain for Antetokounmpo. They would demand premium young players and solid draft picks, potentially, first-rounders in exchange for the franchise star.

Unfortunately, New York has none to offer. They might pack OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and/or Karl-Anthony Towns. However, they lack a first-round pick to move in any deal, as the Brooklyn Nets control their 2027, 2029, and 2031 selections. Moreover, they hit the hard cap when they used their mid-level exception to sign Guerschon Yabusele in the 2025 offseason.

Therefore, the Milwaukee Bucks are testing the NBA waters. They are likely to wait until Thursday to see if there is a profitable offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, insider Zach Lowe has heard that the organization is simply putting up a show and might not trade the Greek Freak.

Meanwhile, Giannis seemingly drops his (possible) final post with the Milwaukee Bucks on Instagram. Is the breakup truly near?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s IG post

All eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This trade season story has been bigger and more thrilling than any Hollywood thriller. As you know, multiple teams have presented their offers for the Greek Freak. But we are yet to know about a final decision, that is, if there is any. The Bucks are surely skeptical about moving around the trade market, and therefore, the delay only seems natural.

Amidst all the trade talks, Giannis sent a strong message via an Instagram post. “No pencil, but I’m still drawing all the attention 💯,” he captioned a two-photo carousel in the Bucks training suit. It’s safe to say that the Greek Freak didn’t lie in the powerful caption.

In fact, even the Portland Trail Blazers have seemingly joined the party to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the frontrunners in this race.

And as the mystery around the blockbuster trade prevails, so does the hope of the fans of the teams looking to trade for Giannis. He is out of basketball action with a right calf strain now and will miss 4-6 weeks. But that wouldn’t undermine his value across the league. Antetokounmpo is an immediate game-changer; therefore, everyone wants him.