“I Love You”: Emotions In Stephen Curry’s Family Run High as Sister Sydel Shares Special Message on IG

The Curry family often makes headlines for MVP trophies and championship celebrations, but sometimes, the most powerful moments unfold away from the basketball court. Days after welcoming her third child, Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, shared one such moment, revealing the true strength of the Curry dynasty: their tight-knit family bond.

The past few years have been an emotional rollercoaster for Sydel. After a difficult journey with IVF to welcome her first two children, son Daxon and daughter Daryn, she and her husband, Damion Lee, were blessed with what she called a “miracle” natural conception. On May 20, they welcomed their third child, a healthy baby boy named Dacen. But as any parent knows, even the most beautiful blessings come with their own set of challenges. Sydel, who has always been incredibly open and honest with her followers about her life, recently shared some of her postpartum anxieties. “I will say that I’m having a little bit of anxiety around having three kids,” she confessed on her Instagram Story.

She talked about how, with her mom and mother-in-law currently there to help and her husband home for the offseason, she has a “full village” of support. But the thought of what happens when that support system isn’t physically there? “I lie awake at night sometimes thinking about how I’m gonna do all of this when I don’t have all of them here,” she admitted. That’s just real, raw honesty, the kind that so many new moms can relate to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And right on cue, as if she could hear her daughter’s unspoken fears, family matriarch Sonya Curry stepped in with a simple, powerful message of love and reassurance. In a recent Instagram story, Sydel shared a photo of a handwritten note her mom had left for her. “Sydel! You are an awesome mom and wife!” the note read. “Please know that I am only a phone call away. I love you! You are killing the mommy game.”

AD

Sydel shared the image with a simple, heartfelt caption that said it all: “my mom>>”. This incredible Curry family bond is a constant. Even as Steph Curry’s season ended in playoff disappointment due to a hamstring injury, he’s clearly dedicating his offseason to pouring that same love and support into his own kids.

The next generation of Currys step up

Just this past weekend, Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, were spotted at the NorCal Invitational, not for a celebrity appearance, but just as proud parents, cheering on their eldest daughter, 12-year-old Riley, at her volleyball tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For fans who have been following the Curry family for years, seeing Riley as a focused athlete is a serious “where does the time go?!” moment. It feels like just yesterday she was a scene-stealing toddler, hijacking her dad’s NBA Finals press conferences with her adorable personality. Remember her telling Steph to “be quiet” or shyly singing the chorus to Big Sean’s “Blessings”? Those moments went viral and turned her into a little superstar in her own right. She wasn’t just Steph Curry’s daughter; she was Riley, the charming kid who captivated everyone.

But now, she’s not just the cute kid at the podium anymore. She’s a 12-year-old carving out her own lane, making a name for herself in the competitive world of youth volleyball, and it’s awesome to see. That little girl who charmed us all is now an athlete with her own goals, and her parents are right there with her every step of the way, just like Sonya and Dell were for Steph, Seth, and Sydel.

via Imago May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

And Steph, even in “dad mode,” remains Steph. He was caught on camera graciously signing autographs for young fans in Warriors jerseys, perhaps as thrilled to see him as they were to watch the games. It’s a compelling glimpse into his life off the court: the four-time champion, the game-changer, is also just a dad showing up on a Saturday to support his daughter’s passion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These moments truly define the Curry family. They are NBA royalty, a power couple, but fundamentally, they are a family raising four kids (Riley, Ryan, Canon, and baby Caius) in the public eye. Witnessing Riley, once a tiny, adorable personality, now growing up and competing in her own sport with her parents cheering her on, is a full-circle experience. It’s a powerful reminder that while basketball games end and seasons change, the unwavering family support system remains the foundation for everything they do.

