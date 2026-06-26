“I’m Still Alive”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Bucks Fans’ Emotional Gesture

Essentials Inside The Story Milwaukee fans turned Giannis Antetokounmpo's mural into an emotional farewell unlike most NBA departures.

The Bucks legend's three-word Instagram response perfectly captured the moment.

Why the tributes went far beyond basketball after 13 unforgettable seasons in Milwaukee.

Flowers are usually left for farewells that can never be answered. Milwaukee fans brought them anyway. Hours after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade to the Miami Heat became public, supporters gathered beneath his towering mural at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave., leaving jerseys, handwritten letters and other keepsakes for the player who transformed the franchise.

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The tribute grew organically. What started with a handful of fans quickly turned into a steady stream of supporters stopping by the 54-foot mural throughout the day. Some stood quietly taking photos. Others left basketballs, children’s drawings, candles and heartfelt messages thanking the former Bucks superstar for everything he gave the city.

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The emotional farewell eventually reached Giannis himself. Responding to Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin’s Instagram post showing the gathering, the two-time MVP joked, “People I’m still alive 🤎🙏🏽.”

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Giannis’ playful response perfectly matched the personality Milwaukee had come to know over 13 seasons. Rather than posting a lengthy farewell, he poked fun at the almost funeral-like atmosphere surrounding the mural. His comment quickly spread across social media, with fans embracing the humor while acknowledging just how emotional the goodbye had become.

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The tributes reflected far more than basketball. Delafield resident Danny Nelson admitted, “I’m at a loss for words. I still don’t think it’s real. He was everything to the city.” Another lifelong Bucks fan, Dan Anderson, said he “had a hard time falling asleep” after hearing the news, adding, “He’s my favorite player the Bucks have ever had. I’ve been a Bucks fan for 50 years. I’ll miss him.”

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One elderly fan, meanwhile, arrived wearing a tattoo of Giannis’ No. 34 and driving a car with the license plate “GIAN34.” Fighting back tears, she left one final message for her favorite player: “Play your game, don’t worry about what other people say. Play the way you started out playing and keep it rolling.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the trade a “bittersweet moment,” saying Giannis’ impact stretched well beyond basketball. “They didn’t just apply their craft on basketball, they did it in the community as well,” Johnson said, adding that he would support future efforts to permanently honor Antetokounmpo in the city.

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Giannis left Milwaukee with far more than basketball memories

The tears outside the mural weren’t only about losing a basketball player. They were about saying goodbye to the man who delivered Milwaukee its first NBA championship in 50 years, punctuating the 2021 Finals with a legendary 50-point performance in the title-clinching Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns.

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During his 13 seasons with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo won back-to-back NBA MVP awards, captured the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2020, earned eight All-NBA selections and cemented himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

His legacy extended well beyond Fiserv Forum. Alongside his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Antetokounmpo helped fund a new 40-bed shelter for homeless youth, launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation to support food security and mental health initiatives, partnered with organizations addressing diaper insecurity across Milwaukee and contributed millions toward improving community health programs.

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That broader impact was reflected in the tributes outside the mural. Fans weren’t simply thanking an MVP. They were saying goodbye to someone many felt had become part of Milwaukee itself.

The flowers beneath the mural will eventually disappear, and the handwritten letters will fade with time. But the relationship Giannis built with Milwaukee over 13 seasons explains why a routine NBA trade felt, for many fans, like losing a member of the family. His response—”People I’m still alive”—may have broken the tension with a smile, but the tributes showed just how deeply his legacy is woven into the city.