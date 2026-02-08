“I Might Have Lost It”: Jaxson Hayes Explains Reason Behind Pushing Wizards Mascot

A shove during pregame introductions has cost Lakers center Jaxson Hayes more than a little embarrassment. The reserve big man was suspended one game after pushing the Washington Wizards’ mascot, G-Wiz, an outburst that quickly went viral and drew league discipline. Following Los Angeles’ 105–99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Hayes addressed the incident and the split-second frustration behind it.

“Obviously, we apologize to the team, to the mascot,” Hayes told reporters after the Lakers’ 105-99 win against the Golden State Warriors tonight. “We all try to get ourselves in a mental space and a physical space to get ready to go out and play a game. And when I’m stretching and somebody steps on my foot, I might have lost it.”

Hayes didn’t attempt to justify himself, simply explaining what went through his mind at the time of the incident. The center was caught on camera shoving G-Wiz, who tumbled to the floor, and hit a performer who was jogging on the court. The Lakers went on to win the game 142-111

After the game, executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA, James Jones, announced a one-game suspension without pay for Hayes, which clearly indicates no tolerance for getting into an altercation with them or the game-day staff.

“I should have handled it a different way,” Hayes told reporters tonight. “We live and we learn. So I’m just going to keep doing that.”

What makes this suspension noteworthy is how rare it is in the broader context of NBA history.

Mascot interactions have a surprisingly rich backstory in the league, though most incidents skew toward entertainment rather than discipline. Most notably involving veteran big man Robin Lopez, who over his long career became known for his ongoing feud-cum-friendship with mascots league-wide.

Lopez has been involved in multiple on-court scuffles and antics with mascots like Stuff the Magic Dragon and Benny the Bull, at times charging after them or pushing them during pre-game warm-ups, and at others swapping jerseys in moments of mutual respect.

These interactions serve as an example of the unwritten code around player-mascot dynamics in the NBA: usually playful, sometimes tense, and rarely resulting in official discipline. Making Hayes’ one-game suspension a rare punitive outcome.

According to reports, no one was injured, and Hayes served his suspension during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers a few days ago. The team hopes that Hayes can move on from this and get back to regularly producing on the court, especially like tonight, when starter Deandre Ayton was sidelined.

JJ Redick Speaks Out on Jaxson Hayes-Wizards Mascot Incident

Before the Lakers’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach JJ Redick directly addressed Jaxson Hayes’ suspension, making it clear that the center had taken responsibility internally with a simple statement.

Redick told reporters, “He made an error in judgment, and he owned up to it and apologized.”

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11)

It seems the organization is ready to move past the incident and focus on competing on the floor, especially after Luka Doncic was injured in their last matchup. With their star sidelined, the Lakers need every available contributor stepping up, and Hayes got his opportunity in tonight’s game.

Hayes played well in his 20 minutes, logging six points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block as a starter. His energy and effort were evident throughout most of the contest, providing the Lakers with a physical presence in the paint while Doncic watched from the bench.

However, down the stretch of the game, he was benched by head coach J.J. Redick for Maxi Kleber, who performed better on defense and posted a team-high +12 plus/minus despite recording similar stats.

Looking at the bigger picture, Hayes has carved out a respectable role for himself this season. For the year, he averages solid numbers for a backup, with 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. Beyond the statistics, he’s built a strong rapport with Doncic, going so far as to start the process of acquiring a Slovenian passport to play with him on the national team—a testament to their chemistry both on and off the court.

Adding to his recent profile, the athletic big man was recently selected to represent the Lakers in the All-Star weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest along with San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson, and Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson. The showcase will give Hayes a chance to remind fans of his highlight-reel ability and put the mascot incident firmly in the rearview mirror.