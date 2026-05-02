“I Need to See His Birth Certificate”: Lakers Legend Stunned by LeBron James as Ex-NBA Player Makes “Scared” Claim

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ commanding 98-78 victory to eliminate the Houston Rockets, the conversation surrounding LeBron James has shifted from his longevity to a state of pure disbelief. Despite being the oldest player in the league, James’ dominance in the series-clinching Game 6 left Lakers legend James Worthy and former teammate Danny Green questioning the laws of biology. They weren’t the only one. But only King James himself is the one hardly surprised.

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During the postgame broadcast on Access SportsNet, Worthy looked at James’ stat line and humorously declared, “I need to see his birth certificate.” We’d all like to, to confirm it says, December 30, 1984, making 41 years, 4 months, and 2 days old.

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The sentiment was echoed by Danny Green, who admitted that even as a peer, James’ ability to perform at this level is intimidating. “There’s only a few guys that I’m scared of him on the other side on a game six and he’s definitely probably number one on top of that list,” Green admitted.

His legitimate fear stems from stems James’ historic track record in closeout opportunities. Green, who is three years younger than Bron and played in 15 NBA seasons, had to highlight that most athletes see a decline before age 41, James appears to be operating in an extended peak. “His birth certificate does not show how he’s playing. You know, he’s only one point—like nobody would think a 41-year-old would still be performing at that level.”

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He still is in awe of how, “amazing what the mind can do, what the brain could do if you tell it or I guess train it to do. And it allows most people’s bodies can’t do. Like my mind tells me a lot of things, but my body doesn’t follow. But for some some odd reason, he’s [LeBron] able to put the two together.”

It’s actually a known fact that LeBron James’ mental fortitude outweighs any athletic decline (which is admittedly there to some degree) he is in. Yet it remains a big shocker even after 23 seasons and 19 playoff appearances.

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LeBron James reveals the score with ‘Father Time’

LeBron James’ performance in the closeout win was a masterclass in efficiency and veteran savvy. He finished the night with 28 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, nearly identical to his career Game 6 averages of 28.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Interestingly, the last time he was in the 28-point range in the postseason, it was during his first stint in Cleveland.

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His relentless energy was the catalyst for a Lakers defense that held Houston to a dismal 78 points on 35% shooting from the field. Worthy noted that this level of play is an “innate thing” that James has cultivated over decades. “It just it’s in there. And, you know, it’s it’s something he’s worked on his whole career. Doesn’t really have to ask for it. It just kind… it just happens,” Worthy remarked.

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While the ‘it just happens’ theory explains LeBron’s entire persona, he himself was asked the score between him and ‘Father Time.’ “I’m kicking [Father Time’s] ass. He can go to somebody else at this point. He already lost to me. It’s over with,” He told the NBA on Prime crew right after wrapping this game.

The victory was a testament to James’ focus on the immediate task rather than the daunting odds of an injury-ridden roster led by an aging veteran. By securing the 4-2 series win, the most experienced player in the league has not only advanced the Lakers to a second-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder but has also forced the basketball world to reconsider the ceiling for an athlete in their fourth decade. As Worthy concluded, James is simply “living out his career, man. He’s playing hard.”