Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNBA

“I Never Told Him About This”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His Favorite Bucks Teammate and It’s Not Khris Middleton

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 7:58 AM EDT

HomeNBA

“I Never Told Him About This”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His Favorite Bucks Teammate and It’s Not Khris Middleton

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 7:58 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For 11 and a half seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were the rocks for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their relationship was so strong that the latter was called “Giannis whisperer,” someone who could deliver hard truths to the two-time MVP. But there was someone else, too, in the building who motivated the Greek Freak to cross any hurdles.

“I’ve never spoken about it, like one of the biggest motivators in my career,” Antetokounmpo said during his sit-down interview with former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke. “One of my favorite teammate also Jabari Parker. Now I was able to kind of measure myself against him. Right, he was the number two pick, and he will be an All-Star; he’ll be MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And every single day I said, ‘Okay, if he works one hour, I’ll work 1½. If he works two hours, I will work 2½. Every single day. That was one of the guys that, until today, I’ve never told him this, but he motivated me so much to be better because he was so damn good. So damn good.”

Unlike Middleton, who spent more than a decade together with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the stint with Parker was quite less. They were drafted in consecutive years, and being the #2 pick, Parker had all the hype. But injuries derailed those plans, and they were teammates for four seasons from 2014 to 2018. But even today, their relationship remains strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Jabari Parker played for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, but it was uneventful. He had missed games due to personal reasons and injuries. In fact, Partizan’s coach admitted that Parker is out of shape. Yet earlier this February, Giannis Antetokounmpo only had positive things to say about his former teammate.

“He’s one of the guys that I enjoyed playing with,” Giannis said during All-Star media day. “He’s one of the people that I have incredible love for. I think he’s grown as a player, he’s grown as a person, because he’s a guy, a player that went through a lot, not just in life, but in the basketball world. I know he’s very thoughtful in every decision that he makes, so whatever decision that he decides moving forward, I think it will be the right one for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo saw Parker battle injuries through and knew the hard work he put in during their time together. By calling it his favorite moment, by no means is he disrespecting any other player, including Khris Middleton. The two-time MVP even admitted that it was “weird” for him after Middleton was traded. “Because I’ve never played an NBA game in my career without him. It was kind of weird.”

Last season, the 34-year-old divided his time between the Wizards and then the Mavericks. In fact, in Dallas, he started 16 games and shot 40% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. That’s why he is one of the players that the Heat are thinking about reuniting with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton fits through the veteran minimum. Plus, his experience of winning a championship can bolster the new-look Miami roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reunion with Middleton remains purely speculative for now. But if Antetokounmpo’s recent comments are any indication, the bonds he built in Milwaukee still carry as much meaning to him as the accomplishments they shared on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Pranav Kotai

3,117 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Cherry Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT