“I Object”: Draymond Green Defends NBA Against Luke Kornet in ‘Magic City Monday’ Controversy

Luke Kornet, on his personal blog, strongly condemned the Magic City Night one-night collaboration, which received support. Former Atlanta Hawks star Al Horford also agreed with him. But another Warriors star, Draymond Green, is not siding with players and raised an important problem statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I object to what Luke Kornet is saying. I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something – it’s actually an art,” Green said on the Draymond Green Show. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But to say that because a woman decides that’s the art that they want to partake in and that the customer wants to take in, I think, is reflective on society’s thoughts and how they once view things. So, I think that’s actually a negative vantage point on these women that are in this line of work that because they choose this line of work that they have esteem issues.” he concluded.

Draymond Green also clarified that even if he disagreed with what Kornet was saying, he respected that the Spurs center shared his point of view. Kornet had said on Monday, calling out the Hawks to stop the plan to honor the iconic strip club when they host the Orlando Magic on March 16. Contrary to what the strip club is primarily known for, “Magic City Monday” has been branded as a celebration of Atlanta and its culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kornet felt that this sends a bad message to women. Even Al Horford, who played for the Hawks from 2007 to 2016, opined the same. The NBA champion would retweet the post with three word caption, “Well said Luke.” This further sparked debate over whether it is an appropriate gesture from the league and the Hawks to promote Magic City.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the apparent controversy has not stopped the franchise. In fact, as per TMZ, they haven’t had a single conversation about scrapping the plans.

Luke Kornet’s message goes unheard

The Spurs star put the league and commissioner Adam Silver, by extension, on notice with his message. Kornet urged the NBA to try its best to “protect and esteem women.” ‘We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love,” Kornet wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Hawks’ principal owner, filmmaker and actor Jami Gertz, disagreed about the cancellation of the event. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture,” Gertz said in an official statement. In fact, the Hawks have already sold hoodies and T-shirts for the promotional night against the Orlando Magic. Reportedly, the tickets were selling out at a faster rate, despite the controversy.

Gertz’s statement also arises because she produced the docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” alongside GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri. This series focused on and shared the cultural impact and influence of the landmark and its pivotal role in hip-hop culture. With the promotion of Magic City Monday, the Hawks are trying to send the same message.