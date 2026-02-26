“I Owe Him”: Stephen A. Smith Makes Surprising LeBron James Confession After Revisiting Past Beef

On previous occasions, Stephen A. Smith has responded with hostility towards LeBron James since they butt heads at a Lakers game. But time heals old wounds. The ESPN head honcho, through a brotherhood around him, has made peace. He doesn’t have a great relationship with James. But Smith is done holding a grudge. He’s turned towards appreciation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a segment on ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’, the ESPN analyst spoke openly about his rift with the Lakers star. Stephen A. Smith still feels James’ comments were a “low blow”. However, as the Akron Hammer closes in on the end of his career, Smith would rather raise awareness about his impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People like me have benefited because he gives us something to talk about. And he’s provided a level of entertainment that has made an exponential amount of lives better,” said Smith on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

He puts him among the pantheons of greats. The Michael Jordans, Kobe Bryants, and other basketball legends created unforgettable experiences for people. So, even though he can’t have a casual conversation with the Lakers star, Smith admits how LeBron James has created opportunities to help uplift the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I will not be somebody that focuses on our apparent dislike for one another. I instead choose to focus on what he’s meant for the game and all of us who have benefited in part because of him. I owe him the same thing I owe Kobe. I owe him the same thing I owe Michael Jordan. I owe him the same thing I owe Kareem and so and Isaiah Thomas and so many of these guys that uplifted the game of basketball because that guy went out there,” Smith added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It’s a rare side of Stephen A. Smith that we haven’t seen in a while. He’s always given LeBron James his flowers. But in respect to their rift, he finally has a positive outlook. This doesn’t mean they will mend their differences. Smith still doesn’t like James. Yet, he can put their personal grudges aside for the better.

His daughters love the player. Stephen A. Smith encourages them to follow him. James has stood as a beacon of hope for the underserved. Not only is he an inspiration, but Smith also sees his value as a model professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A. Smith still claims LeBron James tried to hurt his career

While James and Smith beefed, the ESPN analyst made a bold claim. He revealed that the four-time NBA champion was actually after his job. Smith said he couldn’t expand on the specifics of what happened. However, he felt James’ explosive remarks against him on the Pat McAfee Show stood as evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t talk about it, but that’s exactly what I said. And I’ve never talked about it, and I won’t, other than to say I know that to be true. And that is that is um that’s unfortunate. Outside of that, it was validated when he went on Pat McAfee’s show because you went on the show that comes on after me to talk about me and to disrespect me… So, you know, that was validation, but I’ve known about several things in the past, but I’m beyond all of that,” said Smith.

In short, although Stephen A. Smith claims there are a lot of obstacles between him and James, he is in a position to ignore them. At 58, the infamous analyst doesn’t want to waste his energy. They may never have a close bond. “What he has done for the game, what he has done as a role model for countless African-American men in this country and beyond cannot be measured,” he said. That’s the part he chooses to focus on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media and players will always have a complicated dynamic. Analysts like Smith are hired for their opinions. NBA stars feel that creating narratives and debating sparks criticism. But that isn’t going to change. People are going to have opinions. Some will have a platform and the following to share it.

In this case, both Smith and LeBron James have earned their stripes. There’s a visible divide, but it’s undeniable that they have each achieved great things in their respective fields.