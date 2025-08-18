“I Pray”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Mariah Pens Emotional Message for Son Amid Greece Controversy

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, his basketball future might have his mind swirling with unintended thoughts. It’s his livelihood, and a decision that affects his family. But what helps him stay calm are those people, family. Antetokounmpo has four children with his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger.

And one of them is celebrating their birthday today. Maverick Shai Antetokoumpo, the couple’s second-oldest son, turned four. On his special day, Mariah allowed her thoughts to pour out. As a mother, she is ecstatic to see his growth. But there’s so much more that he provides to the family, even though you can count his age on your fingers.

Mariah Riddlesprigger made sure she covered every corner. On Maverick’s birthday, she penned down a gracious message for her son.

“I pray that you continue asking questions, pushing boundaries, loving hard and driving me insane because these moments are short and I love every ounce of your craziness! To the best brother and mama’s boy, we love you dearly! Happy 4th Birthday to my little best friend!” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Along with it were some memorable pictures that he cherishes. Whether it’s Maverick holding her and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hand while on vacation or even the Greek Freak assisting him for a dunk, they are all invaluable to the pair. Raising kids while being in the spotlight can be a struggle. However, Mariah and Giannis Antetokounmpo have done a splendid job of keeping their family protected.

Moreover, despite a busy schedule, they remain together. Maverick and his siblings often attend Bucks games to show support to their father. Even now, they are in Greece, watching the national team prepare

But that has been a headache for the Greek Freak

Bucks create an obstacle for Giannis Antetokounmpo

In its preparation for EuroBasket 2025, the Greek national team has been at full force. They are playing preparation games to be fully in tune for the big tournament. But the biggest name has been unable to get on the floor. No, there’s no ailment that’s keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from suiting up.

It’s a dispute.

The Milwaukee Bucks wanting to protect their superstar was the reason he hadn’t played for Greece until now. FIBA’s insurance policy doesn’t fully cover Antetokounmpo’s $54 million salary for the season. Hence, the Bucks delayed their written agreement. However, there seems to be a bright resolution on the matter.

According to reports, Greece’s basketball federation has received the impending approval from the Bucks. That makes the Greek Freak fully available. He even joined full team practice recently, his smile beaming by the fact that he could represent his country going forward. Antetokounmpo is expected to play on August 20, when Greece faces Latvia. There are two more preparation games after that.

It seems all’s well that ends well.