“I Regret Who I Sold To”: Mark Cuban Makes Honest Confession About Mavericks Owners

Mark Cuban’s carefully constructed narrative about selling the Dallas Mavericks has finally cracked. For more than a year, he insisted he had no regrets about the decision itself — only the process. But that version of the story no longer holds.

He repeated that stance across multiple interviews. Then Monday changed everything. In a teaser clip from his appearance on the Intersections podcast, Cuban delivered his sharpest answer yet when asked directly about the sale:

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“I don’t regret selling. I regret who I sold to. I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I’ll leave it at that.”

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In August 2025, on the “DLLS Mavs Podcast”, Cuban’s public position was: “I don’t regret selling the team, I regret how I did it. Would I still sell the team? Yes. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would have put it out to bid.” What “who I sold to” looks like in practice has been documented in real time.

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The breaking point came with Luka Doncic.

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In February 2025, the new ownership group traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal. In return, Dallas received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick. Cuban had no say.

“If I had any influence, the trade wouldn’t happen. I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else,” he said.

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The situation only deepened from there. Cuban revealed that a clause giving him basketball control was removed from the agreement — something he believes came from the league office. And when asked in March 2026 about hiring former GM Nico Harrison, he didn’t hesitate:

“Yeah… in hindsight now, it was a mistake.”

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The new ownership group, led by Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, entered Dallas without prior sports-franchise experience. Their background is rooted in the Las Vegas casino-resort industry, and their long-term vision appears to extend beyond basketball.

From that perspective, the Mavericks function as more than just a basketball team. The franchise is tied to arena development plans and broader efforts to push gambling legislation in Texas. That vision has shaped decisions far beyond the court — and it has not aligned with Cuban’s.

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Mark Cuban’s Regret Now Has a Timeline — And a Fallout

The Mavericks have gone from NBA finalists to a bottom-tier Western Conference team in just two seasons. Now rebuilding around 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the path between those two points explains Cuban’s regret.

Dallas traded Doncic in February 2025. In return, they acquired Anthony Davis, who lasted just 29 games before being moved again to Washington.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) laughs with owner Mark Cuban after the game against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The fallout came quickly. The Mavericks fired Nico Harrison in November 2025 after fan outrage exploded across social media. The team spiraled into the lottery and somehow landed the No. 1 pick despite 98.2% odds against it.

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Cuban, still a minority owner, could only react from the outside — even going viral for mocking the very decision he had no power to stop.

Cuban even explored a path back. In February 2026, efforts to repurchase the team were rejected, with ownership making it clear the Mavericks were not for sale and that they plan to expand their stake over time.

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Cuban still holds roughly 27% of the franchise — enough to remain involved in name, but not in control. And with a clause allowing further buyouts, even that foothold isn’t guaranteed long term.

The financial side only adds to the regret. Since the sale, NBA franchise valuations have surged — including deals like the Boston Celtics at $6.1 billion and the Lakers at $10 billion. Cuban didn’t just lose control; he likely sold below what the market would soon become.

Cuban’s admission directly reflects what followed under the new ownership: a gutted core, a fired GM, a traded generational talent, and a lost season.

Now, the franchise is banking on Flagg to reset the narrative — a future built on the fallout of decisions Cuban openly opposed.

The full Intersections episode drops Tuesday morning. If the teaser was any indication, Cuban likely has much more to say.