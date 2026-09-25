“I Respectfully Ask the Court…”: Ex-Heat Star’s Mother Makes Desperate Plea to Save His NBA Career Amid Restrictions With 4 Teams

Terry Rozier walked into a federal courtroom in Orlando in October last year, shackled, wearing a black Charlotte Hornets sweatshirt, and was one of 34 people swept up that week in a gambling probe that also charged NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups. His mother, Gina Tucker, made the trip with him and stood beside his attorney outside the courthouse that day. Nearly a year later, with court-imposed restrictions complicating his return to the NBA, Tucker has now sent a written plea to the judge overseeing her son’s case, who now controls what’s left of her son’s career.

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Rozier’s mother, Gina Tucker, recently submitted a long letter to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall asking the court to allow her son to resume playing basketball while his legal case moves forward. The timing is significant. Terry Rozier is a free agent, and his trial is not scheduled until February 8, 2027. That leaves a long stretch in which his career could remain stalled.

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“As a mother, I respectfully ask the Court to consider allowing my son to return to the profession to which he has dedicated his life while his case continues through the legal process.I fully understand the seriousness of this matter. I am not asking the Court for special treatment, nor am I attempting to argue the merits of Terry’s case through this letter. I simply ask that his conduct, his compliance with the Court’s requirements, and the potentially irreversible effect that continued restrictions may have on his professional career be taken into consideration.”

The case traces back to a March 2023 game against New Orleans, when Rozier left after 9 minutes, 36 seconds with a reported foot injury despite not appearing on Charlotte’s official injury report. Prosecutors allege he had already told childhood friend Deniro Laster he planned to exit early, and that Laster passed the tip to bettors who wagered on Rozier’s statistical unders in exchange for an initially agreed $100,000 payment.

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That single game became one piece of a far larger sweep, with 34 people indicted across separate schemes, including an alleged Mafia-backed poker operation that also charged Billups and former player Damon Jones. Rozier pleaded not guilty in December to conspiracy charges involving wire fraud and money laundering, then entered another not-guilty plea in June after prosecutors added sports bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy charges in a superseding indictment.

According to the superseding indictment, more than $250,000 in wagers were placed on Rozier’s under statistics after the information was allegedly shared. Prosecutors also allege that the payment tied to the scheme was initially set at $100,000 before being reduced to about $70,000 after some bets failed to pay out.

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To secure his $3 million release, Rozier initially posted his South Florida mansion as collateral. He later sought court approval to substitute an Ohio property as collateral so he could sell the Florida home amid financial pressures from being placed on unpaid leave by the NBA.

Rozier then surrendered his passport and was barred from contacting a witness list that grew to a dozen names, seven of them former Hornets teammates now scattered across the league. His attorney told the court in July that those seven are “scattered on four different teams,” making it nearly impossible for Rozier to sign anywhere without brushing up against someone he’s forbidden to speak to.

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However, Judge DeArcy Hall rejected that argument, pointing to a text Rozier had sent one of those players simply to say he couldn’t talk to him, proof, in her view, that he “believes he knows better than the court.” She also deferred a ruling on his request to lift the travel restriction so he could travel to Canada to play the Toronto Raptors if he were signed by an NBA team.

The case took another turn when prosecutors sought to put Rozier’s co-defendant, Deniro Laster, behind bars. According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Laster’s release, accusing him of trying to intimidate potential witnesses and interfere with the case.

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One allegation centered on an Instagram post featuring a rat emoji that prosecutors said was intended to intimidate a potential witness. Prosecutors cited the post alongside other alleged violations of Laster’s release conditions, including prohibited contact with people connected to the case. The judge ultimately revoked Laster’s bond and ordered him into custody. Meanwhile, Rozier was not accused of taking part in the alleged witness tampering.

Still, the financial fallout has continued to pile up. Miami, which had acquired Rozier from Charlotte in a 2024 trade involving Kyle Lowry, waived him in April rather than carry his $26.6 million expiring salary through a season he never played. An arbitrator initially ordered the Heat to pay him anyway, only to reverse that ruling in June and decide his own bond conditions had put him in breach of contract, costing him most of the money.

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Rozier has since replaced longtime attorney Jim Trusty with Miami’s David Markus, previously known for representing Ghislaine Maxwell. Since then, his defense has continued filing motions, including a bid to dismiss two charges based in part on a co-defendant’s text messages, a request to modify his travel restrictions, and now his mother’s letter.