Lonzo Ball shared a rare, deeply vulnerable moment when he caught up with his former Chicago Bulls teammate on Dinners with DeMar. From his injury-ridden career that’s been in limbo since last season to fatherhood, he bared his personal ups and downs to DeMar DeRozan. But the most heartbreaking segment came when both spoke about their parents, and Ball broke down in tears as he recalled seeing his mother, Tina Ball, hospitalized after her life-altering stroke in 2017.

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DeRozan, who’s seen his mother battle lupus since he was a teen, related to Ball’s circumstances and asked how he helped him and Tina through that time. The question immediately struck a chord with Ball, whose voice cracked as he visibly held back tears while speaking about the first time she suffered a stroke in February 2017. The 29-year-old point guard reflected on the shock of seeing his mother in emergency surgery during his freshman year at UCLA, an image he admitted still brings him to tears nearly a decade later.

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“I feel like, honestly, just watching her… like when I first seen her when she was in the bed getting the surgery done and I see my mom bald head and stuff, chipping her head and s—-, I’m like, like, ‘This s—- ain’t right.’ Like, I’m feeling like s—- f—ed me up, bro. Honestly, like I didn’t, I didn’t feel good, but I don’t feel good talking about it now, bro. I feel like my whole life, my mom always did good, so when she got struck down, like, damn, out of nowhere, bro, that s—-, that s—- f—-ed me up, bro. Honestly, it’s hard. I don’t hard cry a lot like that,” Ball admitted with extreme difficulty.

DeRozan comforted him, confirming he’d felt the same watching his mother go through her ups and downs. “But no, trust me, bro, the same one thing, like moms is a different type of like sentiment…”

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Ball briefly composed himself and pointed to both his mother and his young daughter as his anchors and confirmed that Tina’s doing a lot better now.

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“And my daughter too, bro, like them two, like for sure. But nah bro, my mom is like you said, they had us, we’re not here without them. Every day I live, bro, I’m happy that, you know, my mom is doing good and, you know, she doing it, man, she doing her thing for sure,” Ball added.

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The moment also prompted DeRozan to open up about losing his father, Frank DeRozan, during his final season with the San Antonio Spurs. Ball recalled having a heart-to-heart about Deebo’s loss during a raw team session in Chicago.

“You had touched on it a little bit in, I remember, Chicago, bro. That one session, that’s when I was like, ‘Bro, this is one of the realest n—— I ever met in my life, bro.’ Dead a—.”

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Ball’s emotional reaction underscored just how sudden and traumatic his mother’s health crisis was during the height of his college rise. Tina Ball, a former college basketball player at Cal State Los Angeles who met LaVar Ball on campus, suffered a severe stroke in 2017, right as Lonzo was leading UCLA into the NCAA Tournament.

LaVar would reveal that Lonzo learned of his mother’s stroke through a text message from a relative while away with the Bruins, forcing him to compartmentalize his grief on the national stage. At the time, he brushed off reporters’ questions as “family business.”

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The Ball family later did an ESPN interview where Lonzo admitted, “I got mad, but you can’t show it. At a moment like that, you gotta just take it and move on. You can’t do nothing about it.”

Shortly after that season, Lonzo would enter the 2017 NBA draft and was selected second overall by the Lakers.

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Tina spent months in the hospital and rehabilitation before making her first public appearance in July 2017 at their youngest, LaMelo’s AAU event in Anaheim alongside LaVar. She was walking with a quad cane while wearing a UCLA-themed Big Baller Brand shirt. The same night Lonzo posted a triple-double for the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Summer League.

Though the stroke severely affected her speech, Lonzo noted at the time that she understood everything around her and never lost her trademark smile.

Watching his mother’s grit through rehabilitation later became a blueprint for Ball’s own battle to save his basketball career. Ball endured three left knee surgeries in 14 months, making an improbable comeback after a double cartilage and meniscus transplant in March 2023 that sidelined him for over two NBA seasons. After the Bulls, he had a stint in Cleveland.

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The Utah Jazz later acquired him via trade in February 2026 and waived him the same day, and he hasn’t signed with a team yet.

He’s however dismissed retirement rumors and still waiting on an NBA team to call. Yet sitting with DeRozan, Ball made clear that seeing his mother healthy and thriving remains far bigger than basketball.