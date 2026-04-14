“I Take My Responsibility”: Zion Williamson Shares Frustration After Missing Playoffs for 7 Straight Seasons

In the realm of Cooper Flagg, Victor Wembanyama, and other growing number one picks, Zion Williamson is forgotten. The Pelicans star experiences a resurgence. He played 35 straight games for the first time in his career. However, being healthy and playing 60 games isn’t satisfying after seven seasons in the NBA. Williamson wants more, and he is expecting that out of himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At his exit press conference, the former Duke sensation was visibly upset with not making the postseason. The explosive forward has yet to play a single minute of postseason basketball in his career. Likewise, he promises to have a summer of accountability and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me individually, it’s going to be a different summer of how I’m going to approach it. And it’s already started, you know with my health. But basketball-wise, I’m looking to take a different approach because it’s frustrating getting up here every year and not being in the playoffs. And I take my responsibility in that. I definitely hold myself accountable,” said the Pelicans cornerstone.

Zion Williamson managed to play 60 games for just the third time in his career. But why is this season different? It seems the realization is finally hitting the Pelicans star. The franchise’s success, no matter how well the team is designed, depends on his performances. This year, it was 21 points while shooting 60% from the field. It was good, but not ideal, as said by Williamson himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wants to do much more. The last time that happened, Zion Williamson played 70 games, and the Pelicans ended up winning 49 that year. It’s the only time they made the postseason in Williamson’s tenure. That’s the reason he wants to be intentional with his work in the offseason. Aside from continuing to progress in conditioning, Williamson also wants to extract knowledge from the Pelicans’ Joe Dumars and other legends who won the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took some time, but Zion Williamson is owning up to his disposition as the Pelicans’ shooting star. And he’s proven his worth this season.

The Pelicans’ health problems didn’t relate to Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is fully committed to the Pelicans’ project. He considers it home. That’s part of the reason he’s literally playing his way to earn his contract. This year, the 62 games unlocked an additional 20% of his salary for the next season. Most could have seen it as disrespect. But Williamson is actively taking part in working with the franchise to attain his best future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year saw him do so in limited proximity. However, the Pelicans were mostly hit by injuries to other stars. Dejounte Murray, a two-way specialist, only appeared in 14 games after returning from an ACL tear. Herbert Jones, a 3&D wing, played 56 games and went through a shooting slump. Jordan Poole only played 39 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this moment, the Pelicans don’t have a Zion Williamson problem. They just need continuity. Dumars’ additions of rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen go a long way to meet those expectations. Each of them played in 82 and 81 games, respectively, and have shown immense promise. Furthermore, Trey Murphy is a sought-after asset with potential to be a major contributor next season.

The Pelicans as a group are extremely talented. It’s subject to Zion Williamson being powerful and explosive as he was during his days with Duke. But even aside from him, they have a mix of dynamic players who could assist in their ascent. A prolific shot-blocker could genuinely see them turn a corner. Yves Missi could be that missing piece in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

They can still manage a successful season with the present cast. What could the Pelicans be if Murray, Williamson, and Murphy get to play 60 games together? Their bench is also deep, complemented by players such as Jordan Poole and Fears. The only threat to their combination is the summer.

Teams are after talented wings, and the Pelicans probably have the top-end of those players. Not everyone is as devoted to the team as Williamson. Or at least they haven’t professed it. But if the Pelicans can keep everything as is with a few tweaks from Dumars, they could see some real progress. Health will always be the determining factor. But Zion Williamson’s bold promise could be the start of something special.

Do you think Williamson will live up to his words? Let us know your views in the comments below.