“I Used to Hate Steph Curry”: Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Honest Confession After Getting Drafted by Warriors

There was no shortage of confidence in the 2026 NBA draft. Aside from Caleb Wilson subtly challenging MJ’s throne after the Chicago Bulls picked him, Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick, just told the Golden State Warriors that he used to hate their cornerstone! But honestly, that’s what makes him a great addition. While rookies often give speeches full of praise for the vets, Lendeborg chose to be transparent, admitting he spent his early years rooting against the 4x champ.

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“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” Lendeborg confessed to the media. “In 2016, I’m a big Kyrie guy, so I used to hate Steph Curry.”

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Smiling during his introductory media appearance as a newly signed NBA player wearing his Warriors hat, the former UAB transfer explained that old loyalties from the height of the historic Cleveland-Golden State rivalry shaped his childhood allegiance. But now that he’s sharing a locker room with Curry, things are different.

“I’m actually going to be on the same team as him, play, and actually learn so much from him,” Lendeborg continued. “It means a lot. I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s a very great guy, a genuine person, and it’s gonna be an honor to be able to watch him do what he does in person. So, I’m very excited.”

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The 23-year-old impressed Golden State’s decision-makers and fans during his pre-draft workouts. Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy even said they started seriously considering Lendeborg after a conversation with him at the Combine in May. The franchise believed he had matured since declaring for the draft last summer but then chose to return to school and transfer to Michigan.

Lendeborg’s decision, in retrospect, was a good one because he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting nearly 59% from the field last season. He also won the Big Ten Player of the Year title and led the Wolverines to the national championship. He rose from a fringe first-round pick into a prospect that could actually breach the lottery picks!

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The No. 11 pick’s path to the Bay Area is a fascinating acquisition for Stephen Curry’s team, especially since several pre-draft mock drafts had projected the Warriors would target the Michigan star. Analysts projected that he would make a seamless on-court fit in Steve Kerr’s system, which is designed around Curry. With the veteran relentlessly dominating the perimeter, Lendeborg brings the frontcourt presence and youth the roster lacked.

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The dynamic forward established himself as the premier offensive option on a stacked Wolverines roster during their title run. His arrival at No. 11, however, came with plenty of draft-night drama…

Most thought he’d be the first Wolverine to get picked. After the Dallas Mavericks hired former Wolverines HC, Dusty May, as the new coach, most thought Lendeborg would go at No. 9 overall.

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The young athlete even publicly pleaded with the Mavericks before the draft to reunite him with his coach. If that had happened, he’d be playing alongside his favorite player, Kyrie Irving. In a huge draft-day shocker, however, Dallas pivoted and chose forward Morez Johnson Jr. instead!

Dallas’ pivot had rival front offices adjust on the fly. Warriors owner Joe Lacob and GM Mike Dunleavy appeared to disagree on what to do with the No. 11 pick. Seconds before the pick landed, ESPN showed a clip of the team’s draft room at Chase Center. Lacob had raised his arms in exasperation, and Dunleavy awkwardly turned away to take a quick phone call. But the GM then cleared the air about what fans saw on live television.

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“As far as the discussion with Joe and I, at that point there’s probably some talks about trades and things like that,” Dunleavy said. “But ultimately we were all in agreement about taking Yaxel.”

The Dubs GM also dismissed any reservations about Lendeborg nearing 24 before even playing his first professional game.

“He’s, what, 23, almost 24?” Dunleavy said. “I’m not worried because he’s not 38.”

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That was Dunleavy being extremely real about the Warriors’ current state. Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Curry are all nearing 40. Jimmy Butler is rehabbing a torn ACL and Moses Moody is nursing a ruptured patellar tendon. Both are expected to miss at least the first quarter of next season. That leaves them with nobody consistently reliable on the court. Weeks before the draft, Kerr had made his expectations for their pick very clear.

The coach wanted someone who would immediately start and get going to capitalize on Curry’s (realistically) final window. And they’ve gone on to bring in an individual who will do exactly that, something that Dunleavy also hinted at after Round 1.

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“The passing of the ball,” Dunleavy said of what Lendeborg will bring to the table. “The defensive stuff, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball. [He] connects some lineups with his size. … He can play inside. He can play outside. So it probably makes our job in free agency a little easier.”

Interestingly, NBA insider Jake Fischer also confirmed that the Warriors entertained trade offers for the No. 11 pick ahead of the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans had notable interest and used Trey Murphy III as leverage, someone who Golden State would thrive with.

But ultimately, the pre-draft predictions came true, paving the way for Golden State to secure Lendeborg, and they stuck with him.

By landing with the Warriors, Lendeborg created history for the program alongside his Michigan teammates.

Michigan produced three total first-round selections on the night, including standout center Aday Mara, marking only the third time a defending national champion has produced three first-round draft picks in a single draft class since 1985!

Now a key piece to revive the Warriors’ dynasty, the versatile forward will transition from an old-school Kyrie loyalist into an essential on-court weapon for the icon he used to love to hate.