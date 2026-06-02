“I Used to Sell CDs..”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Admission on Tough Life in Greece Before NBA Stardom

Essentials Inside The Story Giannis reveals the street hustle that helped keep his family afloat before the NBA ever entered the picture.

A little-known citizenship battle nearly stood between Antetokounmpo and the opportunity that changed his life.

The Bucks superstar explains why success has never made him forget the sacrifices that shaped him.

In 1991, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mother and father left Nigeria behind and built a new life in Sepolia, a working-class neighborhood in Athens. Yet opportunity proved hard to find. Without legal work permits, steady jobs remained out of reach, and every day became a test of endurance. As a result, responsibility arrived early for Giannis and his older brother Thanasis.

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Long before sold-out arenas, MVP trophies, and championship celebrations, the brothers helped however they could to ease the burden at home. Life revolved around stretching every meal, protecting every dollar, and finding a way through another day. Basketball existed in the background as survival stood at the center of everything.

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In fact, the family’s financial situation was so dire that Giannis later revealed there were days when he went to school without breakfast, returned home to find little or no food available, and then headed straight to basketball practice before eating his first proper meal late at night. Even transportation became a challenge. When Giannis and Thanasis began playing for Filathlitikos, the brothers often walked miles to training because bus fare was a luxury the family could not always afford.

The brothers were sometimes forced to share a single pair of basketball shoes. On game nights, Giannis would hand the sneakers to Thanasis immediately after finishing his own contest so his older brother could take the court.

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The Milwaukee Bucks star teamed up with James Dumoulin, host and co-founder of the popular School of Hard Knocks YouTube channel. During their conversation, Antetokounmpo shared the story of how he supported his family when he was barely 16 or 17.

“People don’t know. When I was around 16 or 17 years old, I used to sell stuff in the street. I used to sell CDs, glasses, watches, and DVDs. I’m not that book-smart, but I’m street-smart,” Giannis Antetokounmpo shared. “I’m life smart, right? Life has made me who I am today, which I’m very proud of because I’ve created so many opportunities for others to create a safe, sustainable life for themselves.”

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The work was never about earning extra spending money. Giannis, his mother Veronica, and his brothers sold items on the streets of Athens because the family had few other options. With his parents struggling to find stable legal employment, street vending became one of the household’s primary sources of income. Years later, Antetokounmpo would describe himself as being “amazing” at selling products on the street, a skill he believes helped shape the relentless work ethic that eventually carried him to the NBA.

Although Giannis and his brothers were born and raised in Greece, they did not automatically receive Greek citizenship. And that’s simply because the Greek nationality law follows jus sanguinis. This means one or both parents determine a child’s nationality. And in his case, both his parents came from Nigeria. Therefore, for much of his childhood, Giannis struggled to find a true sense of belonging.

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The situation created a unique identity crisis. In Greece, he was often viewed as an outsider because of his Nigerian heritage and appearance. Yet he also felt disconnected from parts of Nigerian culture because he did not grow up speaking traditional languages such as Yoruba or Igbo. As a result, Antetokounmpo frequently found himself caught between two worlds.

Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo lived without official recognition from either nation tied to his roots for 18 years. The lack of legal documentation prevented him from leaving Greece during his childhood and teenage years and even threatened to derail his basketball future.

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In late 2012, Antetokounmpo agreed to a contract with Spanish club CAI Zaragoza, but his lack of travel documents created complications around his ability to leave Greece. The situation was finally resolved in May 2013 when authorities granted him Greek citizenship just weeks before the NBA Draft, opening the door to the opportunity that would ultimately change his family’s life forever.

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The transformation has been remarkable. The same country where Antetokounmpo once struggled for recognition now celebrates him as one of its greatest sporting icons. His image appears on murals across Athens, while his selection as Greece’s flag bearer at the Paris Olympics symbolized just how dramatically his standing in the country had changed.

Despite everything that has changed, Antetokounmpo has remained deeply connected to the experiences that shaped him. In recent years, he has frequently used his platform to support underprivileged communities and immigrant families, hoping to create opportunities that were largely absent during his own childhood.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the young kid from Athens

During a recent conversation about the Disney movie inspired by his family’s story, Antetokounmpo shared that his kids have reached an age where they can truly appreciate everything their grandparents endured to create a better future. “My kids haven’t actually seen it yet. They were very young when it came out,” the 31-year-old said. “It’s a powerful story about my parents leaving Nigeria, leaving behind their family and everything familiar, to come to Greece in search of a better life. They made enormous sacrifices so I could have the opportunities I have today. They are the real heroes.”

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Meanwhile, he reflected on his father, Charles’ demise in 2017, and how it impacted his life. “My father was the protector and the visionary of our family,” Giannis shared. “He came to Greece from Nigeria and worked on the streets. There were days when he wouldn’t eat so that we could. He taught us the importance of staying united.”

At the same time, Giannis has spread his wings in business, investments, and more. He manages his growing portfolio of businesses, investments, and brand holdings through his family’s umbrella company, Ante, Inc. Besides, he holds part-ownership of Los Angeles Golf Club, Chelsea F.C. (Women), and others. He further shared about his partnership with Swiss luxury watch brand Breitling.

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Imago Credit: Breitling

“I’ve been working with Breitling for five years, and we share the same values and vision. It’s an honour. But what makes it even more incredible is where I came from,” he said. Antetokounmpo recently launched his own watch line with the company, further expanding a partnership that has become one of the most visible commercial relationships of his career.

Over the years, he has become one of the brand’s most recognizable ambassadors. Building on that relationship, Breitling recently unveiled two special editions created alongside the NBA star, inspired by his personality and journey from the streets of Athens to global stardom.

Today, Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion, two-time MVP, global businessman, and one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. Yet the stories he continues to share rarely focus on trophies or contracts. Instead, they return to the same streets of Athens where a teenager once sold CDs, watches, glasses, and DVDs to help his family survive.