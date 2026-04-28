“I Want the Ladies to Listen”: Stephen A. Smith Takes Sides in Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stalion Break Up Drama

The fallout of Klay Thompson’s and Megan Thee Stallions breakup wasn’t limited to cold statements and one WNBA star getting the backlash. The news even reached the desk of Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith having a lot to say about the entire issue. He’s neither neutral, nor is he here with some insider deets. He’s here to pick a side. This time his unfiltered rant has targeted Megan Thee Stallion. And in a way even Stephen Curry.

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While building up to his argument, Smith declared, “Steph Curry is a saint,” to emphasize how the negative attention went to the other half of the Splash Brothers’ personal life instead. With all that scrutiny on Klay Thompson’s offcourt life, SAS criticized Megan Thee Stallion’s decision to publicize the reason for the split, specifically her allegations of infidelity and “mood swings.”

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Smith, who admitted he had no insight into the private details of the relationship, questioned why the “HISS” rapper felt the need to air their grievances in public. “I’m having this episode on YouTube because I’m asking: why is she telling his business? See, that’s where I want the ladies to listen. I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in this world. I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong. I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t want to know. Ain’t none of my damn business. Ain’t none of y’all’s either. But Megan Thee Stallion made it so this Saturday night.”

He argued that the propensity to air out dirty laundry rather than parting ways privately is a troubling trend. Reference her statement on Instagram followed by a formal statement to the media, Smith claimed, “ Why? Why? How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your merry way? How come you couldn’t just say, ‘We had our time together, but I’m back being single again. Klay Thompson and I are no longer together,’ and leave it at that?”

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Smith’s defense of Thompson’s reputation centered on the fact that the NBA star has remained silent throughout the weekend’s social media storm. “Why we got to dog the brother out? Why is there a wedding that I missed? Is there nuptials that took place that nobody knew about? Did we sit up there before God and say, ‘Yo, here’s what we doing?’” Smith continued, suggesting that public accountability should be reserved for marriage rather than dating.

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The ESPN veteran seems to spur a debate the grey are where celebrity privacy and transparency intersect. But this whole drama isn’t done being played out publicly.

Megan Thee Stallion made another post-Klay Thompson public move

While Stephen A. Smith was getting backlash for his off-the-cuff statement to Chiney Ogwumike, Megan Thee Stallion dropped the first indication of her breakup with Klay Thompson on her Stories.

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“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’ ” she continued. “B—- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

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She then confirmed it to the media, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Megan’s allegations of infidelity even swept up WNBA star, Lexie Brown. She however, shut down speculation she was the other woman. “I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” the Seattle Storm star wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday.

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At the same time, the public fallout of this breakup was far from over. Megan Thee Stallion announced she’s making an early exit from the Broadway production, Moulin rouge! The Musical. The Grammy-winner, who plays Zidler, will perform her last performance on May 1. She was originally meant to perform till May 17.

A month ago, she had to be transported to a hospital med-performance when she fainted on stage. At that time, she said she had been “running on empty.” Maybe it’s coincidence but her fans believe the cracks in her relationship with Klay had been occurring around that time. Her big career move is now being seen as a response to the breakup.

She performed on Saturday, right as the Internet was ablaze after her statement. She reportedly broke down in tears at the end of the performance, another thing fans are believing is Klay’s fault.

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While Smith challenged Megan’s propensity to go public with the breakup, the rapper has fans rallying to her to get through an emotional time.