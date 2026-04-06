“I Want to Be Here”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves Door Open to Milwaukee Return Amid Exit Reports

It’s messy right now. The frustration is real, the questions louder than ever, and the whole “why isn’t he playing?” debate just won’t die. But Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t turning his back on Milwaukee or the Bucks organization. Not yet. Beneath all the noise, he believes there’s still hope—a way to fix this, to stay, and to make it work beyond October 1.

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The Greek Freak sat down with Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. During the conversation, the reporter asked him if he saw a path for himself to come back and stay there. “100%. Yeah, yeah,” Giannis responded in a blink. What made him wait for so long?

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“Being here,” that is staying in Milwaukee, he said. “But then I’m like, No, this is what I want. I want to be here. I want to be with my team.” Giannis Antetokounmpo continued, “I want to win here again. This is my home. I’ve spent more years [that I can remember] here than in Greece. It’s my home. I want to help the community with my wife and my brothers.”

The 31-year-old deeply loves the city. It’s the same place where he buried his father. His mother lives next door. His children were born in the city. Moreover, “Thanasis is loved here, my brother, my mother are loved here. My kids and I … it’s a normal life, I have a normal life. If you go somewhere else, all this switches.

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Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“But I don’t want to look back and be like…This is why you have conversations with all-time greats like KG (Kevin Garnett). Dirk (Nowitzki) was in the same position and chose to stay. We’ll see. We’ll see what’s going to happen,” he concluded.

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Garnett spent 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, then switched to different sides for the eight seasons, then came back to the Wolves for the 2015-16 season to end his career. Meanwhile, Nowitzki gave 21 years to the Dallas Mavericks and immortalized himself as a franchise legend with his statue standing outside the AAC.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is seemingly inspired by these league legends. KG’s 2007 stint with the Wolves was full of turmoil. Former owner Glen Taylor admitted that they were willing to keep the Hall of Famer; however, he decided to pay attention to the trade offers. So, now the question is, will the Greek Freak pull off something similar with the Bucks this offseason?

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Gianis Antetokounmpo wants to win

Everything comes down to one target: the Larry O’Brien trophy. However, sitting 11th in the East with a 31-47 record this time, Milwaukee’s postseason dreams have come to an end. This brings us to the most important question. And that is, what would he need to see to stay?

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“Everything about my decision is based on winning; culture. Like you saw, I talked with [Boston] coach Joe Mazzulla. I said, ‘you had so many opportunities to make excuses, but you didn’t.’ [The Celtics started the season slow.] And he said, ‘Oh, they’re good players,'” Giannis shared insights on his meaningful conversation with Joe Mazzulla on Apr 3 when the Celtics met the Bucks. “I said, no. It’s about the mentality that you instilled in your place.”

He also had a word with the Greek head coach, Vassilis Spanoulis. ” Vassilis Spanoulis − the same thing. That’s why I love Spanoulis. It’s about the mentality that he’s instilled in the [Greek] national team, that we are here to give everything that we have,” Antetokounmpo shared. “We are here to bond together. We are here to figure out ways to win. No excuses. Move as a group, and you move as a unit. So, I love that.”

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Imago Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the ball during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis further said the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t completely lacking the right mindset, but not everyone truly understood how to win yet. As the most experienced player, he feels some teammates haven’t reached that level because they haven’t been in high-pressure, championship situations. It isn’t about effort—it is about experience and learning what winning really took.

“As long as it’s great organized basketball and a team that’s willing to play selfless basketball, and chase some goal that’s bigger than themselves, I’ll be here,” Giannis Antetokounmpo doubled down.

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So, this is where it gets real. Giannis Antetokounmpo has laid it out: he wants to stay, he wants to win here. But now, Milwaukee has to meet him halfway. The belief is there; it needs to show on the floor and inside the locker room. Therefore, it all comes down to growth and togetherness. If that clicks, he stays. If it does not, everything could change.