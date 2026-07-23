“I Want to Be in San Antonio”: NBA on Notice as 7’6” Basketball Sensation Eyes Team-Up With Victor Wembanyama

A towering new talent is grabbing the attention of basketball scouts worldwide and outshining the NBA. At just 18 years old, 7-foot-6 Australian phenom Jongkuch Mach already surpasses every active NBA player in height, including Victor Wembanyama… and he’s still growing.

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Mach is already projected to be eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, placing his ambitions on a real, yet distant timeline rather than speculation and inviting comparisons to a short list of era-defining giants, from Yao Ming to Manute Bol to Wembanyama himself, whose size alone has repeatedly forced the league to adapt.

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Known affectionately as “JK,” Mach’s rise has been meteoric. He was just 6-foot-4 (193 cm) at age 14, and his growth trajectory could soon put him within reach of 19-year-old Olivier Rioux (7’9″), the tallest teenager in the world. But height alone isn’t what’s been turning heads. Mach has become a viral sensation thanks to a defensive game so dominant that it’s put scouts across North America on high alert.

His story has since been picked up by outlets across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, a level of international pickup unusual for a teenager still playing in Australia’s second-tier NBL1 league, and a large part of why ‘sensation’ has attached to his name well ahead of his statistical output.

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Aussie teen aims for Victor Wembanyama team-up

Born on 8 October 2007 in Perth to South Sudanese immigrant parents, the towering prospect is garnering attention from major American collegiate programs such as Louisiana State, Colorado, and Santa Clara, which have officially extended scholarship offers. However, the Australian big man already has his eyes locked on the highest level.

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When directly asked about his ultimate career destination, Jongkuch Mach made no secret of his dream scenario.

“I want to be in San Antonio, playing with Victor Wembanyama,” Mach declared via The US Sun.

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The ambition of pairing the 7’6 growing prospect alongside San Antonio’s 7’4 franchise cornerstone presents an enticing visual for basketball purists and a scary prospect for Spurs’ opponents. Whether he skips college like Wemby did to go directly to the NBA remains to be seen, but the league has taken notice.

NCAA programs, including Charlotte, Washington State, and South Carolina, have also joined the recruiting picture alongside LSU, Colorado, and Santa Clara, evidence that Mach’s recruitment is a genuine bidding war, even as it’ll be NBA scouts, not colleges, who will ultimately decide whether he’s league-ready.

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In 16 appearances for the Centre of Excellence in Australia’s NBL1 East Men’s Conference, JK posted 2.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1 block in just 10.2 minutes per game, all while converting an efficient 70 percent of his field-goal attempts.

His defensive instincts were further showcased at the adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, where he led the entire event with 3.0 blocks per game for the NBL Next Stars squad. Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Phil Handy was there and impressed.

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“Big JK is a kid I was very impressed with,” Handy said. “Not only as a basketball player, but as a human. He was one of the bright spots for me. His mobility, his size, his hands and his shot blocking ability, [I believe he’s a] tremendous talent. Of all the kids that were there, JK put his name on the map more than anybody because every NBA team was curious about him and who he is, and I’m really happy about that.”

Handy’s account of leaguewide curiosity is the clearest evidence yet that Mach’s radar extends well beyond the handful of programs publicly named. And more of a claim from inside an NBA staff, not outside speculation.

If he tries to steal the next giant for the other Texas team remains to be seen. But Mach’s still got a lot of growing up to do. Literally.

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Jongkuch Mach’s jaw-dropping physical transformation

After an incredible growth spurt to 7 and a half feet. Mach had to prepare his massive frame for the brutal demands of professional basketball. The NBL helped Mach with an intensive nutritional overhaul at the Australian Institute of Sport.

“When I first got here, I was weighing in at 73 kilos,” Mach revealed regarding his rapid body transformation. “Now I’m sitting at 91 kilos, and it’s just been the nutrition. I go into the dining hall and just fuel up as much as I can. I’m trying to fit in some snacks between training sessions and meals. I’m eating way more than normal, chicken, rice, some apricots, some chocolate milk, even protein bars, just get them, just get anything I can.”

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His current head coach at the Centre of Excellence, Robbie McKinlay, emphasized that Mach’s not swept in viral attention and is rooted in hard work.

His agent, Solomon Dech, has separately confirmed the scale of the transformation, telling Fox Sports Australia that Mach has added roughly 20 kilograms in the past year alone, underscoring that the physical leap NBA teams are watching is real and medically tracked.

“The biggest thing for him is his work ethic, and that’s very strong; he’s very coachable, he wants to be coached,” McKinlay stated. “He knows he’s got a lot of work to do, but he’s not afraid of the work. I think that’s what makes it so intriguing to NBA scouts, is how good can this kid get? He’s still a long way to go, but he’s showing signs he wants to get to that highest level, and we’re here to support that.”

Viral practice footage of Mach effortlessly throwing down dunks without his feet barely leaving the hardwood has sent social media into a frenzy. Fans have dubbed him “Chet Holmgren with another foot of development,” marveling at his rare mobility.

As Mach continues to balance potential US college offers against local Australian NBL Next Stars offers, his ultimate vision remains crystal clear: landing in Texas and anchoring a frontcourt that could look like the poster of The Odyssey.