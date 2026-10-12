“I Want to Play”: Walker Kessler Addresses Pinkie Injury as Lakers Fans Call Him Soft and Fear Another Anthony Davis Saga

Walker Kessler isn’t hiding his desire to get on the court. But his latest injury has already put the Los Angeles Lakers fans on edge. The Purple and Gold franchise traded two future unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps and signed the former Utah Jazz star to a $130 million deal. But so far in three preseason games, the 25-year-old is yet to suit up.

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The Lakers fans have a reason to be concerned about Walker Kessler’s latest injury setback, even if it is considered minor. The center is being limited during training camp because of a precautionary left pinkie injury. However, the frustration goes beyond his current situation.

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“Yeah just jammed a little bit, just take precautionary stuff,” Kessler said to the media via Dave McMenamin. “Especially because it’s pre-season, but it feels good, you know. Fully went today in practice; felt great, so yeah, just feels good.

In his final season for Jazz, he played just five games before he required season-ending surgery. The player has not stepped foot on the court since November last year now.

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“I blocked a couple shots. Pinky doesn’t, I can block it like that, and it’s fine. I think it’d be a little different if I played last season, but because I didn’t play last season, like, I wanna play really bad you know. I’m ready to play, but I trust the staff and I trust the trainers the coaches, and the front office. So yeah, just trusting the room right now.”

The situation also brings back memories of Anthony Davis’ injury-plagued stretches in Los Angeles. During his Lakers tenure, AD dealt with recurring problems involving his ankles, knees, back, calves, groin, and other areas. Those setbacks frequently forced him to miss games, while occasional precautionary absences added to the frustration surrounding his availability.

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“Feels like Anthony Davis all over again and the season hasn’t even started!”a fan wrote on X.

The 2020-21 campaign stands out as one of the clearest examples. Davis played only 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular-season games after suffering a calf strain and aggravating his right Achilles tendinosis. The combination sidelined him for roughly two months, and additional groin and adductor issues complicated matters.

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“Our new AD,” another user commented.

After Walker Kessler underwent shoulder surgery, the Utah team lost a key defensive presence for nearly the entire year. His previous season also raised questions about his availability.

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‘The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games in 2024-25; smaller injuries, rest, load management, and a late-season concussion contributed to his absences. Now, another physical concern has emerged before the new season has even begun. For Lakers fans, that history makes it harder to feel confident about his ability to stay on the floor consistently.

“Dudes always hurt,” a third comment read.

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The Lakers’ two key offseason additions, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, have both missed preseason action with injuries. The latter has been dealing with a lower-leg issue. The guard was spotted with his right calf area wrapped during a shootaround in Sacramento on October 5. Head coach JJ Redick later confirmed Sexton was day-to-day and “probably a little bit further behind” Kessler in his recovery.

However, Redick dismissed concerns about the 27-year-old missing the October 21 regular-season opener. The head coach said “No” when asked about his availability. But fans feel Walker Kessler’s injury management means Sexton would be out for longer.

“If they doing this for a pinky on his non shooting hand, I am 100% sure Sexton has a 8 week recovery calf strain,” another user commented.

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Since the new Lakers center has not suited up so far, the netizens want him on the court as soon as possible. Especially after the update where Walker Kessler suggested he is eager to play.

“Hope he plays Tuesday,” another comment read.

However, the Lakers Nation will be less happy with the update that their head coach gave. It seems JJ Redick is still hesitant about his starting center playing against the Warriors on Tuesday.

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“A lot can happen in 48 hours,” Redick said. “We’ll be smart with it. See how he feels [Monday]. But not willing to commit to him playing Tuesday or not. He’ll get some live play at some point this week.”

After the preseason encounter on Tuesday, it will leave just 8 days for Walker Kessler to be ready for the opening matchup of the regular season. The connection of the new Big 3 is yet to be established. That’s why the concerns are mounting.