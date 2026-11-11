“I Wanted to Confront Him”: Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Stopped Him From Firing Back at LeBron James Over Bronny

Just a day ago, Stephen A. Smith appeared to be “thoroughly over” his feud with LeBron James. The ESPN veteran even expressed hope that the 76ers star would win another championship. However, putting the disagreement behind him did not mean he had forgotten what happened between them 20 months ago.

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During a recent appearance with Kevin Garnett, Smith revisited his courtside interaction with LeBron James and revealed why he held back instead of confronting the then-Lakers star. The tension stemmed from Stephen A. publicly accusing LeBron of using his influence to push for Bronny James’ NBA career in Los Angeles.

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“I’m like this because I wanted to confront him, but I knew it was going to be a problem,” Smith said on The KG & Stephen A. Show. “I knew it was going to be a problem. So I said, ‘All right, no problem.’ So here’s what happens.”

Before Smith continued, Kevin Garnett offered solid advice.

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“Bro, hold on. Soft voice. Listen to what you’re saying. I love you…But I would never recommend you running up on 6’9″, 265-grown [expletive] like Bron. I wouldn’t even aim. That’s why you got big fella.”

Stephen A. clarified that even if he had confronted him, the intention wouldn’t have been to get into a brawl. Instead, it would be about, “Yo, bro, you’re not right. I did not do what you’re saying. I did. What the f*** are you talking about today?”

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It was back in March 2025, during the Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game, when LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith. According to the ESPN veteran, the then Lakers star said, “Stop f****** with my son! That’s my son!”

Smith even stated that he wanted to meet with LeBron James after the final buzzer. However, he did not because “It’s going to be a scene.” There was another thought that was running in Stephen A.’s mind. A day prior to the game, reports were out about his massive $100 million deal.

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“So I’m going like this,” Smith said to Garnett. “‘If I get into some s*** right now, it might affect my money.'” While they did not interact after the game, the back-and-forth on social media continued.

Stephen A. clarified multiple times that his intention was never to question the parenting of LeBron James. But it was only about Bronny James’ lack of development at the time. Then it was LeBron who had another stinging remark.

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On the Pat McAfee show, the then-Lakers star said Stephen A. was “on a Taylor Swift tour run right now,” implying that Smith was enjoying the attention after their feud. But even LeBron James made an important distinction about why he felt that Smith crossed a line.

“But when you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players.”

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It’s been 20 months since that one heated interaction; that’s why even Kevin Garnett suggested that the two should hash it out. In fact, it was Stephen A. Smith who yesterday said he’s at peace and doesn’t want to drag that issue.

“I do not hate the man. I was pissed off at once upon a time, but I’m thoroughly over that. I’m 59 years old. Life is short. Ain’t got time for all of that. I wish him nothing but the best. And I’m looking forward to covering him as his career comes to an end over the next two years. Hopefully, he’ll win a championship for Philadelphia.”

Despite the frustration he felt at the time, Smith ultimately chose not to turn the exchange into a bigger confrontation. The incident, however, remained a talking point between the two, especially given how publicly he had criticized LeBron’s involvement in Bronny’s Lakers journey.