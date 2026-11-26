A month ago, Yahoo found that Yaxel Lendeborg had the strongest combination of scoring efficiency, rebounding, and assists among the NBA’s top rookie scorers. Just over a week ago, he was No. 1 on NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder.

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This week, he fell to fourth, and the Warriors rookie made it clear that he noticed.

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“I saw the rankings today. I was No. 4. I was a little upset about that,” Lendeborg told The Athletic.

The drop was the largest of any player on the ladder, since he had been ranked first the previous week. His frustration is understandable, though it is also a sign of the competitive attitude that has marked his rookie season.

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The slide has a clear explanation. In the past week, Yaxel Lendeborg averaged 12 points while shooting 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from the 3-point arc. Poor plus-minus numbers during his first 17 games (-116), along with his inefficiency over the last two weeks, as reasons for the drop. The Warriors also endured a five-game losing streak before ending it.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Kings, Kerr gave a warm assessment of their rookie. “It’s really impressive for such a young guy to take on such a big responsibility and embrace it. He’s going to be a great player. It’s easy to see,” Kerr said.

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Yahoo reported that Kerr also compared Darius Acuff Jr. to Damian Lillard. The praise came from the same coach who has spent weeks pushing Lendeborg on defense.

Acuff’s rise is built on volume. He went from third to first on the Kia Rookie Ladder after averaging 21.8 points and 7.5 assists in four games last week and leads all rookies in 30-point games (five) and double-digit assist games (four).

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Kalshi now lists Acuff as the favorite to win the award, ahead of Lendeborg and AJ Dybantsa. He ranks first among rookies in points (24.4) and assists (7.3).

The race is also changing around them. Cameron Boozer’s injury and the possibility of him becoming ineligible have made the award wide open. AJ Dybantsa has surged after an injury-interrupted start, passing Lendeborg on the ladder. A loaded class means that even a bad week can cost a spot.

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That context makes Lendeborg’s comment more of a motivation than a complaint. He was the first rookie to emerge as a consistent star for a playoff-level team, and the ranking is a reminder that the competition is close. If his shooting returns to his earlier form, the ladder could change again.

Kerr’s praise for Acuff is not a criticism of Lendeborg, but it does raise the bar. The coach has called Lendeborg “fearless” and also pushed him on weak-side defense. Hearing him praise a rival rookie as a future star gives Lendeborg another reason to respond on the court, and Wednesday’s game against Acuff’s Kings offers an immediate chance.