Stephen Curry’s admiration for Pitch Perfect once led to an unexpected backstage encounter with one of the movie’s stars. Actress Anna Camp recently recalled how the Golden State Warriors superstar surprised her with a musical gesture after learning about his appreciation for the franchise. What made the experience even more memorable was that Curry had apparently prepared something special for her before they met.

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Camp, who portrayed Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise, was working on a reality show when she got the opportunity to meet Curry and his wife, Ayesha. She was nervous about meeting the NBA superstar, but Ayesha revealed that her husband was feeling just as anxious about the introduction. As Anna Camp recalled in the Instagram video shared by TODAY SHOW, Ayesha told her that Stephen was nervous backstage because he loved Pitch Perfect. The Warriors star had even prepared a song to sing for the actress.

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“I was blown away by the fact,” Camp said. “And he’s got a good voice.”

She also revealed that Curry’s choice of song turned the meeting into an unexpected group performance. Curry had prepared Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” for the occasion. Rather than keeping the performance to himself, the NBA star sang alongside Camp and Ayesha. Describing how the moment unfolded, the actress recalled,

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“So he prepared to sing Bruno Mars’ ‘Just The Way You Are’, and we all sang it together.”

The first Pitch Perfect movie, released in 2012, followed a college a cappella group and became a popular musical comedy. Its songs and performances helped the franchise build a lasting connection with audiences, and Curry’s appreciation for the movie gave him an unexpected connection with Camp, whose role as Aubrey Posen was central to the film.

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However, this is far from the first time Curry has put his singing talents to use. In 2023, the Warriors superstar made a surprise appearance to sing with the band Paramore onstage at the Chase Center. Curry belted out their hit song “Misery Business” alongside lead singer Hayley Williams.

However, Curry’s meeting with Camp was a special one due to his love of Pitch Perfect.

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There was another detail that made the encounter unusual. Unfortunately, the interaction never appeared in the final version of the show. Camp explained that the singing footage was left out of the program because it followed a dating show format.

Despite not making it to television, the experience clearly stayed with the actress. She was surprised that Curry had prepared a song for her and was equally impressed by his singing ability.

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The story offers a different glimpse of Curry away from the basketball court. Steph showed his appreciation for a movie franchise and turned a first meeting into a personal musical gesture. For Camp, it was an unexpected interaction with Curry, who admired her work just as much as she admires his.