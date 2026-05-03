“I Was Faking It”: Joel Embiid Jokes About Injury Concerns While Sending Strong Message Before Knicks Series

For someone whose availability changes faster than the direction of the wind, Joel Embiid sure has a sense of humor. Especially after the scare he gave everyone watching the final clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics this season. The 76ers may have secured a grueling seven-game series victory, but the primary focus following the buzzer was the health of the big man. With the semifinals expected to be another rollercoaster clash with their other next door enemies, the New York Knicks, they’d need him to continue the miracle. Embiid’s response to that concern was essentially telling Philly fans to ‘trust The Process.’

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But he really causes hearts to jump into throats late in Saturday’s clincher. Embiid took a significant shot to his left knee, an incident that left him visibly limping down the floor and eventually hobbling toward the locker room as the Sixers claimed their victory. At one point, all 7 feet of him was spread on the sidelines so the trainers could stretch him out.

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The sight of the superstar in distress immediately sent waves of anxiety through the Philadelphia fanbase, especially given his tumultuous 2026 campaign.

However, during the post-game press conference, Embiid appeared to brush off the drama with his signature wit. When asked about the severity of the late-game limp, he responded with a smirk, “I felt great. I feel amazing. I was faking it.” Well, the terror fans felt about another knee injury to him was not fake.

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While the comment provided a moment of levity, the underlying concern remains high. Embiid has already navigated a regular season where he was limited to just 38 games due to various injuries and a mid-season appendix removal less than a month ago.

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Medical experts, including everyone’s favorite online sports medicine specialist, Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT, noted that the mechanism of the injury tonight involved forced hyperextension with rotation and valgus force, a combination that carries a “worst-case scenario” of ACL or MCL damage, while a “best-case” would involve a bone bruise or joint capsule injury.

All of them could sideline him for an extended period of time. He’s missed 15 games due to the appendectomy and only played four games since, all in this series.

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Joel Embiid is trying to fill the home arena with Philadelphia crowd

Despite the medical uncertainty, Joel Embiid’s focus has already shifted toward the upcoming Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. With Game 1 set for Monday, the turnaround is incredibly tight, and the status of his knee remains the biggest question mark for head coach Nick Nurse and the Sixers’ staff.

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Embiid, however, spent more time discussing the atmosphere of the arena than his physical therapy schedule, issuing a direct and unusual plea to Sixers nation. Recalling previous home games against New York where Knicks fans traveled in such high numbers that the arena felt like “Madison Square Garden East,” Embiid urged Sixers supporters to hold their ground.

“I have a message for our fans. We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you,” Embiid stated emphatically. He even went as far as to offer personal financial assistance to ensure the stands remain filled with Philadelphia jerseys, joking, “If you need money, I got you.”

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He better not throw such a promise lightly. If the 76ers and Knicks loyalists would recall, the extreme prices for Madison Square Garden tickets pushed New Yorkers to the 1-95 for the more affordable venue at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. There were so many New Yorkers that they overpowered the Philadelphia locals and even Sixers legend Charles Barkley rampaged on Inside the NBA.

Chances are it’ll happen again. Knicks fans preferred to watch the Hawks series in Atlanta more than New York because the price of the tickets and travel were significantly lesser than the $500+ price range at The Garden.

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When Embiid even dropped this cheeky demand, Philly fans were truly asked for his financial assistance. But that’s how high the stakes are for this Round 2 matchup. The 76ers have proven they are a completely different team with a healthy Embiid on the floor, but the Knicks represent a physical, defensive-minded challenge that will test Embiid’s mobility.

But it also depends on whether Embiid is hiding knee trouble or it’s a psychological ploy to project strength. Either way the Sixers will need every bit of that big man energy to keep the Knicks from turning Philadelphia’s home court into a secondary home for New York.