“I Was Gonna Wet the Bed”: Yaxel Lendeborg Goes From Fearing NBA Failure to Matching Victor Wembanyama’s Rare Feat in Warriors-Nuggets

Yaxel Lendeborg had first-job jitters. Ah! It’s universal. But what’s important is what followed after the anxiety. Well, for the Golden State Warriors rookie, it was nothing short of a historic night in the Mile-High City. The 24-year-old not only helped the Dubs draw first blood…

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But also pulled off a Wemby stat line.

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“I definitely thought I was gonna wet the bed,” Lendeborg said, speaking to NBC’s NBA Showtime. The rookie said it as his voice shook. It was his body reacting as he spoke to a panel that included T-Mac, Vince Carter, and Melo.

“I definitely didn’t have the best hopes for what I was gonna do, but I mean, with the confidence that Steph and Draymond are, like, providing me, I’ve been playing with a lot more, like, you know, energy, confidence, like I said, and just going out there and having fun.”

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The performance behind that confession was hard to believe.

Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 30-odd minutes, setting a career high in scoring. And most importantly, he helped the Warriors stun the Nuggets on their turf.

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Moreover, it wasn’t just another double-double performance.

According to Stathead, he became only the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in fewer than 31 minutes. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Victor Wembanyama in 2024.

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Yaxel Lendeborg shot 9-for-19 from the field and converted 12 of his 13 free throws. It’s a habit that the Warriors have cherished since the arrival of Jimmy Butler. A frequent trip to the charity stripe.

The Warriors needed that production after opening the season with three consecutive losses.

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The rookie’s breakthrough also reflected the support he has received from the Dubs’ veteran core. Before the Nuggets game, Lendeborg had already attracted attention for his heated exchange with Lakers superstar Luka Doncic during his NBA debut.

He received a technical foul during the confrontation, then openly criticized Doncic’s complaints to officials after the game.

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Rather than telling the rookie to back down, Draymond Green defended his approach. Green argued that players should not be afraid to challenge established stars, even if they risk losing the matchup.

His message was straightforward: keep competing and do not abandon that mentality simply because the opponent has a bigger reputation.

Stephen Curry also welcomed Lendeborg’s competitive attitude. Speaking after last night’s game, Curry said, “He’s just got composure and feel. He’s a matchup problem, but he’s never really in a hurry. Kind of the full package.”

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That support matters for an 11th overall pick adjusting to the speed and physicality of the league. Especially the Warriors need him to contribute immediately.

With key players unavailable, the rookie has had opportunities that might not come as quickly on a healthier roster.

Curry did his part against Denver, finishing with 24 points without missing a field goal, three-pointer, or free throw. He scored 17 points in the third quarter as the Warriors turned a four-point halftime lead into a comfortable advantage.

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Yaxel Lendeborg’s production gave the Dubs another scoring option, while the veteran guard’s shooting helped break open the game.

That combination could prove important as the season develops.

Lendeborg has shown that he can score, rebound, and facilitate rather than rely on a single offensive skill. His early performances have also pushed him further into the Rookie of the Year conversation, although Cameron Boozer and other highly drafted prospects remain serious competition.

Yax has started to play with the freedom that his talent demands. The next challenge is sustaining that aggression against defenses that will now have a clearer idea of what he can do.