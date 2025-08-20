“I Was Just Crying”: Ayesha Curry Voices Struggle Of Postpartum That Was Kind Of Scary With Steph

Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s story is one of love and growth. It all started when the two met each other at a church youth group at Central Church of God in North Carolina. That was over two decades ago. Since then, the two have grown from teenagers to parents and have seen plenty of highs and lows together– some of which the 36-year-old never expected she would experience in her lifetime. One such incident was when the Warriors star started making a name for himself in the NBA.

During her recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy‘ podcast, Ayesha Curry revealed the unusual things she experienced when her husband reached NBA stardom. The Sweet July founder explained that in the beginning, she couldn’t stand being in the spotlight and hated it. Well, that’s expected once you understand what kind of people she had to deal with. While speaking on the topic, Ayesha called the situation a “double-edged sword” and narrated a scary postpartum incident that took place with her.

Ayesha started by explaining how sports fans are different from the rest of the fans and can often be pretty ruthless. Then she told a story from back when Steph and she had their first daughter, Riley. “I remember like one time right after my first was born, she was whiny, so I was like, “Let me just nurse her in the back seat.” And Stephan was putting a bike or something in the trunk. And this woman like opens the car door, and she sticks her head in and she’s like, “I just wanted to see the baby.” Ayesha said.

Not only did the lady catch Ayesha off guard and invade her privacy, but what she said next to Steph’s wife will blow your mind. “And I’m like, “Excuse me.” And she looks me dead in my face and goes, “Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.” And then like shuts the door on me. And I was just crying cuz I was like postpartum. I was just balling my eyes out, and I’m like, what? Like, is this what it’s going to be like? Wow. And so the beginning phases were kind of scary for me.” She explained.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are seen at the Women's Final Sabalenka vs. Pegula on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2024, in New York City.

Yeah, you heard that right, that unknown lady disrespected Ayesha Curry and suggested that this was something she signed up for. As expected, this scary incident left a mark on Steph’s better half. She couldn’t process what had happened. What made it even more difficult for her emotionally was that this incident took place postpartum, which made her even more vulnerable. It was incidents like these that made Ayesha Curry hate being in the spotlight.

After all, no one can handle experiences like these, that too, so often. Nonetheless, Ayesha is grateful that Steph has been her support system throughout that, and they are done with that phase of life. Now, the beautiful family of six enjoys their time together, as Stephen Curry continues to navigate through his NBA career. However, it seems like fan interactions aren’t just something that Ayesha enjoys, as recently, a video of her being seemingly annoyed with a kid asking for Curry’s signature went viral.

Ayesha Curry seemed annoyed with a fan asking for Steph’s autograph

Stephen Curry is a global phenom, and with that tag comes living your life under the spotlight 24/7. While the Golden State Warriors superstar has gotten used to the attention, it seems like his wife, Ayesha, is still on a learning curve. Just a few days ago, the four-time NBA champion, who was out on a golfing trip with his wife, was stopped by a young fan and his mother to sign some autographs. Even though the fans loved Curry’s lovely gesture, they couldn’t help but notice her wife’s unusual reaction.

As Curry signed the kid’s Warriors jersey, Ayesha remained on her phone and, despite the kid’s mother saying hi, glanced at the fan without much of a reaction. Well, in the clip, Ayesha does seem unbothered by the interaction, but to label her lack of reaction as being annoyed might be far-fetched.

After all, there’s a possibility that Ayesha Curry might’ve expected to have a quiet and relaxed day with her husband. However, the fans interrupted that moment. Nonetheless, it’s hard to figure out what was really going on in Ayesha’s head during the interaction, unless she explains that. However, it’s safe to assume that Stephen and Ayesha Curry are not superstars who like to be rude to their fans.

On the contrary, they are some of the nicest celebrities out there, so this could’ve been just a small misunderstanding.