“I Was Like ‘Holy S—’”: Blue Jays Manager Reveals Steve Kerr’s Heartfelt Letter After Major Loss

The Blue Jays have transformed from a struggling franchise to finding their place in Major League Baseball, and now they have become a mature World Series contender. Last season was the stuff of dreams for the Toronto-based franchise as they pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a decisive Game 7, only to lose it all when it mattered the most. Despite a fantastic run, Manager John Schneider was naturally left heartbroken, until an unexpected letter from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr surprised him.

The four-time NBA champion coach wrote a handwritten letter to Schneider expressing how impressed he was with the Blue Jays taking the fight to the Dodgers till Game 7. Schneider, at first, couldn’t believe that it was really Steve Kerr, who has written a letter to him. “As I read it,” Schneider told The Athletic, “I was like ‘holy s—.’”

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The Warriors coach started by just expressing his appreciation for the Blue Jays and their fantastic run to the World Series final. “I don’t know you,” Kerr wrote, “but I felt compelled to reach out after watching your incredible leadership on display during the World Series.”

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The Blue Jays’ World Series loss to the Dodgers in Game 7 was extremely heartbreaking. The feeling was similar to what Kerr experienced when the Warriors lost the NBA Finals to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 back in 2016.

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“The pain was real,” Kerr wrote. “But what always survives through the tough losses is the character and connection of the group. The loss won’t define you, but the way you and your guys carried themselves afterwards will.”

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Interestingly, the two coaches have never met, but Kerr had sent the handwritten letter on November 2, 2025, the day after Toronto’s Game 7 loss. The message felt like an acknowledgment for Schneider, who has transformed the Blue Jays into proper contenders for the World Series. He hopes to instill a lot of belief in himself and also in his team through Kerr’s words of inspiration.

Schneider was first promoted as Blue Jays manager in 2022, replacing Charlie Montoyo. He admitted that Kerr is one of the leaders whom he looks up to. So getting acknowledgment from one of the finest NBA coaches of all time is definitely a major accomplishment for Schneider.

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“To have him watch me,” Schneider said, “and how I handled the pressure and decisions and media. To have him kind of give me the stamp of approval was pretty cool.”

While Kerr has been extremely generous in sending a heartfelt letter to Schneider following the Blue Jays’ fantastic last season, his Warriors have had a pretty contrasting season. They are, for the third year in a row, in the play-in tournament and will have to fight their way into the playoffs. On top of that, they have some massive injury concerns to deal with, including franchise star Stephen Curry, who has been out with a lingering knee issue for months now.

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Warriors HC Steve Kerr provides concerning update on Stephen Curry’s availability

The Golden State Warriors started the season as proper contenders for the title, but as the season progressed, they kept dropping, and now, with so many injury concerns throughout the season, they have been locked into the 10th spot in the Western Conference. And interestingly, they can’t go down anymore, so the Play-In tournament is confirmed.

However, heading into the postseason, the biggest concern around the Dubs is Stephen Curry‘s availability. The 38-year-old guard has been out with a knee injury since January 30. Even though he has returned to 5v5 practice and is recovering really well. However, he is still not declared fit to return to the court. With seven games remaining in the regular season, things are getting extremely tricky for the Dubs.

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Ahead of their game against the Washington Wizards, Kerr shared that Curry needs time before he can return to action. “The idea is that if he’s healthy, he’ll play,” said Kerr. “If he’s not healthy or if there’s any risk, he won’t play. That’s how he is, that’s how our team is.”

The overall urgency around Curry’s return has more to do with the locker room and how the Warriors function around him. The 38-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down whenever he is fit to play. He has averaged 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the three-point line. His return before the play-in tournament will surely boost their morale and also increase their chances of reaching the playoffs.