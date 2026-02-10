“I Was Offended”: Savannah James Reveals Uncomfortable Conversation With LeBron About Childbirth

Savannah James started her family young. First came Bronny in 2004, then Bryce in 2007, and Zhuri arrived in 2014. She probably didn’t experience much of life outside of motherhood and family, as she had once mentioned. But after the third child, the 39-year-old mother of three made a crucial decision for herself. And that conversation wasn’t very easy with LeBron James.

During a special crossover between Everybody’s Crazy and Pour Minds, Vannah shared, “I started my family young. First at 18, second at 20, third at 28. And I knew right then, and there, that was it. That was it. So, sir, I’m telling you right now, yeah, this is it for me. I’m done. My child-years is over. So, I hope you’re alive. Yeah, I was very firm in that.”

At this point, April McDaniels chipped in. She highlighted early motherhood at eighteen as a life-defining turning point. Additionally, she emphasizes that health realities, emotional readiness, and life pressures can shape reproductive outcomes. But was the same conversation easy with LeBron?

“So no. And I was about to say, ‘I don’t want to tell my business, but certain things you can do, so you don’t have a baby,'” Savannah James shared. “And that was one of the conversations that did come up, is like, do I save some of him just in case? I was offended. What the f— do you mean? I said I’m not having. That was a very uncomfortable conversation.”

In simple terms, Vannah’s conversation with Bron about future parenthood was uncomfortable. Initially, she guarded personal details. However, suggestions about preserving LeBron James’ genetic legacy deeply upset her. Therefore, Savannah James firmly expressed her final decision regarding expanding their household.

Now, while Savannah James went all vocal with her familial plans, she also shared a personal secret. One that has seemingly shaken the NBA community.

Savannah James reveals her favorite leisure activities

Savannah James openly shared that visiting adult nightlife venues ranks among her favorite ways to relax, a remark that quickly ignited widespread reactions online. Consequently, the moment gained traction across NBA Twitter and Instagram, where fans rapidly reshaped the discussion.

“Even more so that y’all met in a str– club, and that’s like one of my favorite leisure activities too, girl… I love it,” Vannah shared.

Furthermore, James shared Atlanta and Houston as preferred entertainment destinations, specifically referencing Area 29 and The Pinkhouse in Houston. Both are gentlemen’s clubs featuring female dancers, not male performers. Therefore, her clarification helped resolve speculation among viewers who misunderstood the type of nightlife experiences she referenced.

Savannah James definitely knows what she wants, and it’s safe to say she’s vocal about them. Be it family plans or leisure time.