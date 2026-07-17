“I Was Overlooked”: Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Is Turning His Draft-Day Slide Into the NBA’s Biggest Oversight After Blowout Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the #1 seed in the Summer League playoffs, becoming the only team to go undefeated. The 105-82 blowout win over the Bulls was a step in the right direction, especially for rookie Cameron Carr. After another impressive display, the 21-year-old set the record straight for teams that overlooked him.

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“At the end of the day, you’ve got to have fire under your feet,” Carr said after the game. “Every time I step on the court, I’m motivated to do my job. And I think I was overlooked, so I have a lot to prove. Oh man, it’s fun, it’s great, getting to play NBA basketball in summer league, getting to enjoy my teammates, just have fun and hoop, and we are killing.”

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On Thursday, the Lakers advanced to the semifinals and had six double-figure scorers, led by Chris Mañon with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Cameron Carr wasn’t far behind with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal, with an impressive +27 on +/-.

Before the Bulls, Carr had played five games, three at the California Classic and two in the NBA Summer League. The 21-year-old is averaging 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 blocked shots, and that’s why fans are urging JJ Redick to trust him with minutes.

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Summer performance so far

19 points and five threes against the Warriors

Massive 26 during a double overtime win over the Heat

5 points vs Spurs

18 against the Thunder before the thumb kept him out of the Dallas game

Returned after right thumb contusion and had a game-high 23 points against the Los Angeles Clippers

14 points against the Bulls with 41% from the field.

The Lakers had the No. 25 overall pick in the first round and moved up one spot to draft Cameron Carr. 17 different NBA franchises had at least one first-round selection before the Lakers’ pick. Those teams missed an opportunity to draft the Baylor product. One of them was the Bulls, who picked Dailyn Swain with their No. 15 overall pick.

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The 6’8″ wing has been disappointing, as he scored just seven points in his debut. Another concerning display was him shooting 3-of-10 and 0-of-9 in his second game against the Utah Jazz.

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The Charlotte Hornets picked Christian Anderson with No. 18 overall. In three games, his average was just 9.7 points, 1.0 assists, and 3.0 turnovers.

Cameron Carr is also outperforming the No. 5 overall pick. The Clippers selected Keaton Wagler, who is averaging 15.0 points on just 30.4 percent shooting. So, the Lakers’ choice now is what everyone is appreciating.

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Cameron Carr gets praise

Even the NBA on Prime broadcaster explained the weight on his shoulder being the #24 pick. “He has a chip on his shoulder.” The broadcaster continued, “He is happy to be a Laker, but knows there are not that many players better than him. He wants to come out with a kill mindset every game.”

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Even before the draft, Cameron Carr had 30 points in the draft combine scrimmage. That’s why even the former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas was giving flowers to the 21-year-old.

“My pick is Cam Carr over there with the Lakers,” Thomas said on NBA TV. “He’s a hooper’s hooper. He hoops, he can play, he can score, he can make plays, he can shoot the ball at a high level. I think he’s going to have a real big impact on the Lakers just because he can space the floor, he can catch and shoot, and he can put the ball on the ground and make a play for others.”

Carr is clearly a three-level scorer with upside as a two-way playmaker. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if the rookie continues his form and can earn the trust of Redick to break into the starting lineup.