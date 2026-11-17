Michael Jordan was the player LeBron James wanted to emulate growing up. From wearing No. 23 to practicing the legendary Chicago Bulls star’s signature moves, the future NBA superstar modeled much of his early game after his childhood idol. But while copying Jordan helped shape LeBron’s basketball identity, it also taught him a shooting habit he would spend years trying to refine.

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Speaking on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James revealed that his early understanding of shooting had come largely from watching Jordan. He was fascinated by the Hall of Famer’s fadeaway jumper, but admitted that he focused more on the result than the technique behind it.

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“My shooting journey is literally like, just watching Michael Jordan,” James explained. “I was shooting fadeaways as like a freshman in high school, and I would make ’em, but I didn’t realize that I was picking up bad habits along that time.”

The problem was not that Jordan’s fadeaway was ineffective. It was that James tried to reproduce the move without understanding the balance and body control that made it so difficult to defend. Jordan could lean away from a defender while maintaining control of his shooting motion, something that came from years of repetition and refinement.

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LeBron, meanwhile, was still developing his fundamentals. Because he was already an exceptional athlete, he could make difficult shots even when his mechanics were not ideal. James was able to make shots he didn’t fully understand.

James admitted that the habit still shows up in his shooting motion today.

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“Almost like still to this day, it’s still like some of it is still in my shot,” he said.

He also recalled practicing his shooting motion as a child while lying in bed, repeatedly tossing a basketball into the air and flicking his wrist. Outside, he would imitate Jordan’s dramatic fadeaways during playground games, even when he had no real reason to lean away from the basket.

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“I didn’t pay attention to the details as a kid enough about shooting,” James added. “All I knew that he was making shots, and he was fading, and it looked cool.”

The revelation offers a glimpse into how deeply Jordan influenced James’ development. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, LeBron openly idolized the Bulls legend and even chose No. 23 as a tribute to him. He previously explained that Jordan was one of the inspirations who made him fall in love with basketball. However, as his career progressed, James had to develop his own approach rather than simply replicate the moves of his hero.

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One of the biggest turning points came after the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals. James struggled from the field throughout the series, and the experience pushed him to work extensively on his jumper with assistant coach Chris Jent.

Jent later recalled that the focus of their first summer together was essentially re-teaching James the muscle memory behind his shooting motion. They traveled and worked together over several summers, concentrating on improving his mechanics and consistency.

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James confirmed this, saying he credits Jent with helping to develop better shooting habits. “The detail started with Chris Jent. Shoutout Chris Jent. Elite shooter, played at Ohio State back in the day. Played with Hakeem, won a ring with them; won another ring with the Knicks as an assistant… I give a lot of credit to where my shot is today from where it was, to Chris Jent.”

The results became increasingly visible as James entered his prime. He developed into a more dependable perimeter shooter, eventually becoming a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. During the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat, he shot 40.6% from three-point range. In 2023-24, at 39 years old, he recorded a career-best 41.0% from deep. It was a remarkable evolution for someone whose rookie season saw him shoot just 29.0% from three.

Jordan remained an influence throughout that journey, but James eventually learned that mastering a move required more than copying what made it look spectacular. The fadeaway was one of the first shots he fell in love with, yet understanding the balance behind it was a lesson that took years to develop.

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For LeBron, imitating Jordan helped spark his basketball dreams. Learning how to make those shots consistently, however, required him to build a shooting identity of his own.