“I Was Pissed Off”: Joel Embiid Directs Question to Daryl Morey After Outburst Over Playing Time

Just days after returning from a right oblique strain with a dominant 35-point performance, Joel Embiid found himself unexpectedly sidelined again. This time, however, it wasn’t his body making the call. It was a front-office decision that left the Sixers star publicly frustrated and questioning Daryl Morey.

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The decision blindsided Embiid himself. After playing through illness the night before, he took to social media and dismissed the report as an “April Fool’s joke,” signaling clear confusion between the player and the organization. That disconnect only added fuel to what quickly turned into a public outburst.

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When questioned about the decision to sit out the Wizards game, the 2023 MVP didn’t hold back, telling reporters:

“I was pissed off, I wanted to play basketball, but I wasn’t allowed to play basketball,” Embiid told reporters last night after the Sixers’ win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I think this is more of a question for Daryl Morey and whoever makes these decisions, and I think going to Miami, I was pretty sick. But I understood how important the game was, and I still wanted to give us a chance to go out and try to do something because of how important the game was.”

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Prior to the Wizards game, Embiid battled through illness and logged 34 minutes against the Miami Heat, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He later revealed he felt significantly better heading into Washington, making the decision to sit him even more puzzling from his perspective.

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“Felt a little bit better going into Washington, definitely much better than I felt against Miami. Didn’t sleep until probably around 5:00 in the morning or 6:00… I found out online that I wasn’t playing that night. So that kind of caught me off guard, and yeah, that pissed me off. But then again, I guess they make the decisions. So doesn’t matter what I think or not, I just got to follow… I don’t know what’s going on, I just want to play basketball.”

The relationship between Embiid and Morey has seen tension before. When the Sixers moved on from Doc Rivers in 2023, Embiid reportedly disagreed with the decision after building a close bond with his head coach.

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The James Harden trade exit that followed further drove a wedge between Embiid and the front office. The 7x All-Star felt that he was dragged into the middle of that saga. “James probably believes I had something to do with him not being here,” Embiid confessed.

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Embiid’s Nagging Injuries Won’t Derail Philadelphia’s Playoff Push

Despite limited availability this season, Embiid’s production remains elite whenever he steps on the floor.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 36 games this season. He routinely misses stretches but returns producing at an elite level as if he never left, reinforcing his ability to control games on both ends.

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“I feel good enough. We are at the point where I just need to get in a rhythm, get in shape to get ready…The oblique was very tricky, and it still is tricky,” he said. “It’s really nothing you can do about it. Gotta let it ride and hope that it doesn’t get worse,” Embiid said following the win over Miami last month.

The return of veteran Paul George and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe put Nick Nurse’s team in a strong position for a deep playoff run. The Sixers have a 10-8 record since the start of March, but they’ve only lost one game since Embiid’s return to the lineup, going 4-1 in that period, highlighting his impact.

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With the playoffs approaching, the bigger question now isn’t just Embiid’s health. It’s alignment. If the Sixers can balance front-office caution with their superstar’s urgency to stay on the floor, they remain a legitimate threat in the East. If not, this tension could become a storyline that lingers well beyond the regular season.