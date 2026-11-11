“I Wasn’t Paying Attention”: Jaylen Brown Responds to Giving Jayson Tatum Cold Treatment at Tip-Off, Skips Him After Game

Last night, the Brown-Tatum drama had its first face-off. While the game ended up a one-sided affair, it had spice sprinkled all over. It started right from tip-off with Jayson Tatum trying to cool things off. But their first meeting as opponents offered little sign of a reunion. Jaylen Brown ignored Tatum’s attempt to greet him before tip-off, then left the court without acknowledging him after Philadelphia’s 123–101 loss.

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The internet had begun writing theories behind the cold move. And after the game, a reporter directly asked Brown about the pre-game moment and how it “looked like you didn’t want anything to do with that?”

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Brown was straightforward in his response: “I’m just focused on coming out and doing what’s best for my team. You know, everything else was just, to be honest, I wasn’t paying attention. But, you know, credit to Jayson. He played well tonight. Credit to the Celtics. They executed. They shot the hell out of the ball, and they were the better team tonight,” he told the reporters.

The interaction was difficult to miss.

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Ahead of the tip-off, Tatum walked over and tapped Brown on the chest. Brown, who was juggling the ball, kept looking at it and then straight ahead. Moreover, after the final buzzer, he greeted other Celtics before heading to the locker room.

Jaylen Brown also had reasons to be frustrated with his own performance. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and two assists, while foul trouble limited his impact. On top of that, he committed a game-high four turnovers, one more than Tatum.

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A reporter even asked if emotions came into play during the game. And Brown strictly denied it.

Meanwhile, Tatum had an eventful night. He scored 21 points in Boston’s comfortable win. Not to forget, he added a highlight, dunking on LeBron James for the second time in his career.

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Jayson Tatum also played down the significance of the reunion.

Asked about the night, he said, “In the grand scheme of things, tonight ain’t really mean nothing. It’s one game, right? Tonight is over with. We about to get on the plane and we got to play a good Toronto team tomorrow.”

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Notably, JT has been trying to play it cool for a long time.

The distance between them did not begin on the court in Philadelphia. ESPN’s Shams Charania, hours before the game, reported that Brown and Tatum last spoke face-to-face during a dinner in Cannes, France, in June 2026, days before Boston traded Brown to the 76ers.

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Brown had reportedly approached Tatum to discuss their future together after the Celtics explored a potential move for Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Charania, Brown left the conversation without clarity about where he stood.

The trade followed on July 6, with Brown sent to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Paul George to Boston. Charania also reported that their relationship had reportedly become more complicated after Brown won the 2024 Finals MVP. Moreover, Tatum dropped a video stating he was shocked to hear the trade news; Brown simply commented a ‘Cap’ emoji, implying that he was lying.

The public tension has continued since the trade.

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Before the November matchup, Jaylen Brown had already said there was “nothing to talk about” between them. Tatum, for his part, had previously said there was no “beef” and denied that their situation was a version of the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant feud.

That does not mean the next encounter will attract less attention.

The teams are scheduled to meet again in Boston on Jan. 21. It will be Brown’s first regular-season return to TD Garden since the trade.

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Two further meetings are scheduled for February and March. Those games will offer further opportunities for the former teammates to address their relationship. That history gives every future interaction added significance.

For now, Jaylen Brown’s explanation states that he will remain focused on Philadelphia. But after two moments in which he appeared to avoid Tatum, questions about their relationship are unlikely to fade before their next meeting.